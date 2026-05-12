Official launch June 16 -- deposit pre-sales open May 12 across Canada

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- LiberNovo today announced the Maxis Series, a new line of ergonomic chairs engineered specifically for bigger builds. Designed for users 5'10" to 6'7" (178–200 cm) and supporting up to 399 lbs (181 kg), the Maxis addresses a long-ignored market gap: ergonomic seating for larger professionals. For too long, they've been forced into chairs that are too narrow, too short, and too small.

LiberNovo Launches Maxis Series — Purpose-Built for Big & Tall Users

Standard ergonomic chairs concentrate pressure on larger users with undersized seats and weak weight ratings, causing back pain, hip numbness, and fatigue. The Maxis solves this with a 52 cm deep seat platform, a BIFMA-certified reinforced frame rated to 399 lbs, a widened structure, and LiberNovo's Dynamic Support system--recalibrated for higher body mass across five recline modes from 105° Deep Focus to 160° Spine Flow. The Bionic FlexFit Backrest has been height-optimized to track a taller spine through every posture shift.

The Maxis is available in three configurations: Maxis Manual (manual lumbar) for a clean entry point, Maxis Electric (motorized lumbar) for effortless adjustment, and Maxis Airflow (motorized lumbar, premium Gabriel fabric, and active seat ventilation) for users who want refinement--all in Graphite or Glacier colorways. LiberNovo is simultaneously launching the Omni SE, a streamlined manual-adjust version of its flagship for budget-conscious buyers, and the Omni Pro, which adds active seat ventilation for marathon work sessions.

All three products officially launch on June 16, 2026. Deposit pre-sales open May 12 across Canada--a $10 refundable deposit secures up to $30 in savings, with a bonus one-year extended warranty for orders completed by July 31. Tiered gift bundles reward larger orders: the Smart Entry Savings Bundle (over $600) includes a magnet set, baseball cap, and sticky notes; the Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit (over $900) includes a premium mouse pad; and the Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite (over $1,000) includes an inflatable neck pillow, sleep mask, and noise-reducing earplugs.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics--a design philosophy built on the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work, delivering effortless support without manual adjustment.

Learn more at www.libernovo.com.

SOURCE LiberNovo

Kuang Cassie, [email protected], +86-14789331919