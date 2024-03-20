This May, The Formula 1® Exhibition Makes North American Debut in Toronto

The official Formula 1® Exhibition Toronto presented by TSN is the only stop in Canada; a must-visit destination for all fans of the sport featuring iconic F1® race cars, racing simulators and never-seen-before artifacts

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Formula 1® Exhibition and Formula 1® today announced that Toronto has been selected to host the North American premiere of The F1® Exhibition.

The all-new F1® Exhibition opens May 3, 2024 and will run until early summer at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, one of the city's leading exhibition locations. Boasting a wide range of exclusive contributions from the sport's most legendary teams and personalities, highlights will include iconic Formula 1® race cars from different eras as well as never-seen-before artifacts and video material. For the first time, visitors can also experience what it's like to get behind the wheel of an F1® car in the state-of-the-art simulators using official F1® gaming equipment.

The exhibition's North American debut follows a critically acclaimed world-premiere run in Madrid, Spain, where it quickly became the country's biggest-selling temporary show in 2023, followed by a record-breaking opening in Vienna, Austria, in February. As the world's fastest-growing sport, attracting millions of North American fans, and with this year's Formula 1® Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal selling out quickly, the Exhibition will provide both seasoned followers and those newer to the sport with an opportunity to engage with F1® away from the track, offering them a rare front-row seat to the thrilling world of Formula 1® and an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Pre-sale tickets for The Formula 1® Exhibition Toronto presented by TSN go on sale March 26 at 10am EDT and fans can register now at F1Exhibition.ca to be among the first to secure their entry. Tickets will go on sale to the general public March 28 at 10am EDT.

Delivering a storytelling adventure across six specially designed rooms, spanning over 20,000 sq. ft. and in collaboration with award-winning curators, artists and filmmakers, the exhibition offers unique insights into the extraordinary world of Formula 1®.

Visitors begin their 90-minute journey in Once Upon A Time In Formula 1®, which features a mix of previously-unseen photography, film and artifacts which transports fans through some of the sport's most iconic and defining moments. Design Lab takes visitors into the heart of a Formula 1® factory for a rare glimpse into how F1® teams design and manufacture each season's new car. Next, visitors will experience Drivers & Duels celebrating the most iconic drivers and legendary races since Formula 1® began in 1950. Fallen Heroes shines a light on the many drivers throughout Formula 1's history who tragically sacrificed their lives in pursuit of success. The following gallery, Survival, covers Romain Grosjean's horrific 150 mph crash in Bahrain 2020 and his extraordinary escape from the ensuing inferno. The gallery features a spine-tingling display of his HAAS car's remains, alongside a new, multi-screen video installation featuring unseen interviews and footage of the crash. The show then reaches its high-octane finale in The Pit Wall - a show-stopping cinematic and immersive experience that allows fans to relive the greatest moments in Formula 1® history like never before. Further exciting announcements are to come, revealing brand new displays that will give rare insights to the sport, exclusively for the Toronto exhibition only.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1®, said: "The F1 Exhibition has proven hugely successful during its visits to Madrid and Vienna and with Canada's history and passion towards our sport, we expect that it will be popular with new and existing fans when it opens in May in Toronto. Experience has shown that it is a great way for them to connect to the sport in a different format outside of a race weekend. This first F1 Exhibition in North America reflects the incredible growth the sport has seen in the region in recent years and shows our continued commitment to creating new and interactive ways for fans to enjoy the story of Formula 1."

Jonathan Linden, Producer of The Formula 1® Exhibition, said: "We are thrilled to confirm that Toronto will host the North American debut of the Formula 1® Exhibition. Canada has a huge history in the sport, from a host of world-class drivers to an iconic Grand Prix. Toronto is home to a plethora of sports, entertainment, and culture so it's in an ideal position to be the first in North America to welcome Formula 1® fans to this one-of-a-kind show."

Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Sports, Bell Media, said: "We're excited to extend our strong partnership with Formula 1® to the Formula 1® Exhibition as it comes to Toronto. Canadians are incredibly passionate F1® fans, and as the exclusive television home of F1® in Canada – including the biggest annual sporting event in the country, the Canadian Grand Prix – we're proud to be part of this innovative exhibition."

The Formula 1® Exhibition in Toronto is presented by Canada's Sports Leader, TSN, a sports channel owned by Bell Media, and the exclusive television broadcast partner of F1® in Canada.

Assets and EPK available HERE .

Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Round Room Live

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free. Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical (2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Family production), Peppa Pig Live, Sesame Street Live!, Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour, Shrek the Musical (2024 US Tour), and Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage.

About Pathfinder Live

Pathfinder Live is a full-service venture development and planning studio specialising in travelling exhibitions and location-based entertainments. It works with major rights holders and media owners.

About Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto

Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, located at 1 Yonge Street, holds a significant place in the city's history, notably as the former home of the Toronto Star. The printing press area has been transformed into an experiential entertainment multi-plex, bursting onto the world-stage with the iconic Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto has also been home to other innovative immersive exhibits, the latest being Immersive Disney Animation, and numerous other presentations, ranging from dance, theatre, private events to art exhibits.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

