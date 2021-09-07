This is Your Chance to Own a Supercar Icon

Canadians have 24 hours for a shot at owning the highest-performing production Acura ever – the 2022 Acura NSX Type S

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - You have just 1 day to enter for a chance to own the most exclusive supercar in Acura's history: the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.

Beginning at 12am and ending at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, September 8, Canadian Acura enthusiasts and supercar fanatics can visit www.acura.ca and enter for a chance to place a non-refundable deposit on the highest-performing production Acura ever built.