THIS INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY, KRAFT PEANUT BUTTER INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION 'WELCOME HOME JARS' FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS

Launching with Superfan Nav Bhatia and in Partnership with Duolingo, 'Welcome Home Jars' are Available in Five Languages and Aim to Help New Immigrants Navigate the Transition to Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kraft Peanut Butter launches Welcome Home Jars — a custom line of limited-edition Kraft Peanut Butter jars created to extend support to new Canadians. As a beloved Canadian brand and one that promotes nourishing connections, Kraft Peanut Butter hopes to embrace Canadian immigrants by becoming a familiar taste in their new homes. Developed in partnership with leading language learning app, Duolingo , Welcome Home Jars are designed with labels translated into five of the most commonly spoken languages by Canada's newcomers. Each jar provides a link to Duolingo language classes, a 30-day subscription to Super Duolingo (terms and conditions apply), and immigration assistance resources for new Canadians.

Launching with Superfan Nav Bhatia and in Partnership with Duolingo, ‘Welcome Home Jars’ are Available in Five Languages and Aim to Help New Immigrants Navigate the Transition to Canada (CNW Group/The Kraft Heinz Company)

Coming off the heels of a record-breaking year for immigration, Canada has set an unprecedented target of welcoming 465,000 newcomers in 2023 alone. This is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to welcome nearly 1.5 million immigrants over the next three years. With the help of Superfan Nav Bhatia, who is highly recognized and respected for welcoming Canadian newcomers, Kraft Peanut Butter wants to ease this transition by ensuring these individuals feel welcome as they navigate language barriers in their new homes.

"Moving to a new country can be intimidating, and tasks like grocery shopping can feel like unfamiliar territory," said Simon Wong, Associate Director of Marketing, Spreads & Slices at Kraft Heinz. "For more than 60 years, Kraft Peanut Butter has brought Canadians comfort, and through Welcome Home Jars, we hope to deepen our commitment to nourishing connections by welcoming newcomers to Canada in a familiar way. We want to help these individuals feel welcome and supported during their transition, and we hope Welcome Home Jars will be a small but meaningful gesture."

Made available in Simplified Chinese, Hindi, Tagalog, Arabic, and Spanish, Welcome Home Jars are designed to help newcomers feel connected to the shared love that Canadians have for Kraft Peanut Butter, but in their own language. Each jar has a custom label translated into one of the five languages and comes with a scannable QR code that drives to WelcomeHomeJars.ca in that same language.

"If anybody knows the trials and tribulations of being a newcomer to Canada it is me," said Superfan Nav Bhatia. "The excitement of being in this beautiful country as an immigrant is still met with many challenges including language, which is often a very difficult barrier to overcome. This is why I am so excited to partner with Kraft Peanut Butter and help spread awareness around Welcome Home Jars to new Canadian Immigrants, so they can feel connected to the brand's community and use the resources available at Duolingo to help address the language barrier."

Starting today, Welcome Home Jars are available exclusively at WelcomeHomeJars.ca, while supplies last. Canadian newcomers are encouraged to request a jar in their native language and to share their first taste of Kraft Peanut Butter on social media using #WelcomeHomeJars and tagging @KraftPeanutButter_ca on Instagram and @KraftPeanutButter on Facebook. Canadians can also get involved by sending a jar to someone they know who is new to Canada.

