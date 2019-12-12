This holiday season,the Keurig® Boutique at Yorkdale Shopping Centre is the ultimate shopping destination for coffee lovers, until December 23rd

Keurig ® Holiday Kitchen:

The coffee bar: A sampling station to discover how the K-Café ® Special Edition and the K-Duo Plus™ coffee makers can bring magic to those holiday hosting moments.

The toppings bar: Consumers will be invited to customize their Keurig ® coffee selection with the toppings of their choice.

The magical K-Mini Plus™ train: Inspired by holiday trains, Keurig ® will be showcasing the K-Mini Plus™ line-up including the recently launched colours.

Inspired by holiday trains, Keurig will be showcasing the K-Mini Plus™ line-up including the recently launched colours. Live joyful artists: Two local artists will be at The Keurig ® Boutique at selected dates to elevate and personalize the consumer experience. Latte artist, Soula Alexandra , will be on-site on December 14 th and 15 th to perform live and teach latte art while sampling Keurig ® coffee. Mandy from Mandy Calligraphy & Design will set up an art studio on December 21 st and 22 nd , where she will be adding a personal touch to a hand painted holiday card ( with purchase only ).

Two local artists will be at The Keurig ® Boutique at selected dates to elevate and personalize the consumer experience. Latte artist, Soula Alexandra, will be on-site on December 14th and 15th to perform live and teach latte art while sampling Keurig ® coffee. Mandy from Mandy Calligraphy & Design will set up an art studio on December 21st and 22nd, where she will be adding a personal touch to a hand painted holiday card (with purchase only). The Gift Bar: Consumers will enjoy exclusive offers when shopping at The Keurig® Boutique.

The Keurig® Boutique is open until Monday December 23rd, 2019 at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

Monday to Saturday 9:30am - 9:30pm

Sunday 10:00am - 8:00pm

Visit the Keurig® Boutique website: https://www.keurig.ca/the-keurig-boutique

About Keurig®

Keurig® offers a wide range of coffee makers to suit any taste and budget, enriching everyday life through the simple magic of coffee. We believe making a fresh, delicious cup of coffee should be simple, making every day extra-ordinary, one cup at a time. Dark or light roast, black, creamy or sweet — no matter how you like it, we believe every single cup should be a taste to savor and a moment to enjoy. Our love of coffee, passion for quality and desire for simplicity inspire us every day to Brew the love™. This is our way of making lives a little easier, a whole lot happier and turning every house into a Keurig® Coffeehouse.

Keurig® is a Keurig Dr Pepper Canada brand, the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

