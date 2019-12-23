This Holiday Season, FlightHub Proudly Donates Food and Gifts to the West Island Mission and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the West Island

The West Island Mission has been providing food assistance and aid to families in need since 2005. The holidays are the most popular time for giving and this ensures the Mission is fully stocked well into the summer months of July and August.

To help with this initiative, FlightHub has been collecting non-perishable food all month throughout the office. Employees have even taken the time to go out and buy items together and contribute as a team. This year, FlightHub has more than doubled its contribution from 2018, which they are very proud of.

In addition to the food collected for the West Island Mission, FlightHub has also proudly collected and donated gifts for children and families who are part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the West Island. This organization has been an important one for FlightHub for several years. In addition to their mentorship-buddy programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters helps the community through workshops, fundraising events and family assistance programs. The donation program allows FlightHub to adopt families in the community and make all their holiday wishes come true. This year, they had six families to shop for.

Each family will receive gifts for everyone, including parents, children and often grandparents. In addition to FlightHub's contribution, many employees also made personal donations, as well as took the time to wrap presents and hand deliver them to the families.

"Community involvement is a huge part of who we are as a company," says Melanie Tabet, FlightHub's Director of Communications and Brand Management. "Working with these amazing organizations is a humbling, heartwarming experience. Our people bond internally by getting involved, and the children and families are so grateful for what they receive. This time of the year is all about togetherness and joy and helping those who are struggling during this period is such a wonderful feeling. FlightHub is so proud to be involved with organizations that make a difference not just during the holidays, but throughout the year as well."

