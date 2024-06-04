THIS FIGHTING HAS TO STOP: RIGHTS4VAPERS CALLS FOR A VAPING SUMMIT TO BUILD BRIDGES BETWEEN PUBLIC HEALTH AND THE TOBACCO HARM REDUCTION COMMUNITIES

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Rights4Vapers, Canada largest vapers' rights movement, invites Physicians for a Smoke Free Canada, Action on Smoking and Health Canada, and Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control to join the vaping community to discuss a path forward for vaping regulations in Canada.

"This has nothing to do with the tobacco or vaping industry. This is about adult consumers who have chosen vaping as a way to quit smoking," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers. "We are on the same team. But if we don't work together then we will continue to have regulations that penalize adults and will do nothing to keep kids vape-free."

The three organizations issued a press release this week to pressure the federal government into finalizing three-year old flavour regulations. We agree that the federal government should not allow vaping and tobacco companies to dictate policy. The government should follow the science and not allow emotion to blind them to the potential that a product has in helping millions quit smoking.

"The reason that the regulations have been stalled for three years is that reasonable people in government understand that a national ban on flavoured vapour products is terrible public health policy," said Ms. Papaioannoy. "Banning flavours will not stop kids from vaping. It will force people who vape to purchase their products from the black market where they are unregulated, unsafe, and untaxed."

Perhaps it is time that the old tobacco control industry in Canada stop bullying government and people who vape and focus on working together. Rights4Vapers is ready to meet Physicians for a Smoke Free Canada, Action on Smoking and Health Canada, and Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control anytime, anywhere.

In the 20 years that vapour products have been on the market, not one Canadian has died from a LEGAL vape. It is quite the reverse. Thousands of lives have been saved thanks to people switching from smoking to vaping.

SOURCE Rights4Vapers

