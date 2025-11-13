This cuffing season, swipe right for Knorr's newest offering: Knorr Flavour Bases

The bouillon brand is introducing a modern twist on a kitchen classic that brings deep, rich flavour with no crumbling, measuring or guesswork.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As the weather gets cooler, Knorr Canada is shaking up the bouillon game with its newest offering: Knorr Flavour Base, the modern, versatile, and easy-to-use solution designed for how Gen Z cooks today. Launching across Canada just in time for 'cuffing season,' a time when people seek comfort and closeness as the temperature drops, Knorr is inviting Canadians to stay in and stir up connection through flavour.

Chef-inspired flavour: New Knorr Premium Flavour Bases (CNW Group/Knorr Canada)

A survey found that younger Canadians are more likely to opt for takeout over cooking, with Gen Z seeing restaurants as the only option for date night.1 Whether it's a low-stakes situationship or a forever match, Knorr Flavour Bases offer Gen Z a simple way to create flavourful meals that can turn casual moments into meaningful connections. Knorr Flavour Bases are an even better version of your favourite bouillon because they're crafted with real ingredients and designed by chefs, offering three flavours to suit every recipe (chicken, beef, and vegetable). One jar makes up to 52 cups of instant broth, offering unbeatable value and endless ways to cook confidently.

"Flavour should be easy. With Flavour Bases, we wanted to create something that brings even better taste, in a form that fits Gen Z's approach to cooking," says Kristen Whelan, Associate Marketing Director for Cooking Aids & Mini Meals Canada. "It's the perfect pantry staple as we approach cuffing season, offering maximum flavour with minimal effort, so you can spend less time prepping and more time connecting!"

To celebrate, Knorr is turning up the heat…literally. As new relationships take shape, Knorr's latest offering is being put to the test on social media with an interactive challenge designed to bring people even closer. Dubbed The Kuffing Challenge, couples will be challenged to cook a meal together while literally attached, proving just how easy it is to create a flavourful meal with the help of Knorr's Flavour Bases. No pressure, no stress – just a lot of fun and seriously good flavour. To tune in and see how Canadians are stirring up connection, follow @knorrca.

Knorr Flavour Bases are available in stores across Canada. Visit Knorr Premium Flavour Base Pastes home page for recipes, inspiration, and more ways to bring more flavour to your next night in.

Media Contact: Olivia Lin, Edelman Canada, [email protected]

____________________

1 HelloFresh survey reveals Canadians' dinner habits - Food In Canada

SOURCE Knorr Canada