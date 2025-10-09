Knorr enters the ring on October 22 to host the ultimate wrestling match, proving once and for all that flavour is the heavyweight champion against mid meals

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Knorr is stepping in as the ultimate tag-team partner in the everyday struggle of home cooking. The iconic bouillon brand is hosting Flavourmania on October 22, a major wrestling event for Canadians' entertainment (and taste buds). Held at Superkick'd Studios near Bloor and Lansdowne, Flavourmania will bring a next-level night out that's equal parts epic and flavourful, encouraging Canadians to bring the same fun energy and bold style into their kitchens to reclaim flavour with confidence. Knorr is your corner coach for cooking, adding flavour into meals easily and effortlessly.

Knorr Canada Launches "Flavourmania," Where Pro Wrestling Meets Bold Taste

The struggle is real. A report found that Gen Z is the generation with the highest overall restaurant frequency, indicating that young Canadians may think "budget-friendly" means boring and "flavourful" means fast food. Through this campaign, Knorr is stepping in as the reigning champ of taste, showing Canadians that they can easily wrestle mid ingredients into bold and flavourful dishes using its bouillon cubes.

"As Canada's leading bouillon brand, we want to help make cooking at home as approachable as possible," says Kristen Whelan, Associate Marketing Director for Cooking Aids & Mini Meals Canada. "Flavourmania is our way of showing that in the kitchen arena, Knorr is the heavyweight MVP: bringing bold flavour to every match-up with mealtime."

From high-flying wrestling combos to unforgettable Taste Combos, Flavourmania will be an experience guests won't forget. Attendees will be pleased to see the familiar faces of Abdullah Zaidi (@thisguyabdullah) and Peter Chao (@iampeterchao) as MCs, bringing their signature energy to the ring.

Beyond the action, Knorr will showcase how simple it is to turn everyday ingredients into fire meals, serving up dishes like Bang Bang Maple Chili Broccoli, Spicy Korean Chicken Fajitas, and Smashed Cheeseburger Sliders with Dill Pickle Potato Wedges. Each recipe will spotlight Knorr's not-so-secret weapon -- its renowned bouillon cubes -- to prove that home-cooked eats can be easy and delicious with the right irresistible staples. For more meal inspiration, visit the Knorr website here.

Whether you're a foodie, a fan of pro-wrestling, or just down for a good night of epic entertainment, consider this your sign and grab tickets to the tastiest event in the city. Tickets will be available free of charge for those aged 19+ on the Knorr website at www.knorr.ca/flavourmania. Can't pull up IRL? No stress. We're going live on Twitch with streamer Santiago Zapata (@SantiZap), so you can catch every flavour bomb and food-fueled smackdown from wherever you are. Leading up to Flavourmania, @knorrca will also be launching crave-worthy content and giving you sneak peeks of what's to come. You won't want to miss it.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that good food matters -- and that creating delicious meals starts with a genuine love for every part of the process. To help you deliver mouth-watering meals, we go to extraordinary lengths in pursuit of great flavour.

We're on a journey to help Canadians realize the cooking potential in everyone, because nothing beats home-cooked meals. Knorr is the easy hack to help you make craveable dishes at home with layers of rich, authentic flavour.

For more information on Knorr Canada, visit: www.knorr.ca or follow us on social media @knorrca.

About Superkick'd

Superkick'd is Ontario's premier independent pro-wrestling company, bringing high-energy live shows that fuse athleticism, storytelling, and entertainment. Based in Toronto, Superkick'd showcases top talent and delivers unforgettable experiences for fans. Beyond the ring, Superkick'd is committed to fostering the growth of professional wrestling in Canada, supporting emerging athletes and cultivating a loyal fan community through live events, digital content, and training opportunities.



For more information, visit http://www.superkickd.ca/ or follow us on social media @Superkickd.

