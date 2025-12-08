LANARK COUNTY, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) and Rogers Communications announced today that Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in 34 more communities across eastern Ontario. Since April 30, 2025, 34 new cell towers are completed, and now offer Rogers 5G mobile services to residents, businesses and visitors.

Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in many parts of our region with new service available in:



City of Kawartha Lakes United Counties of Prescott and Russell

County of Frontenac County of Prince Edward

County of Hastings City of Quinte West

County of Lanark Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

County of Northumberland Curve Lake First Nation

County of Peterborough Hiawatha First Nation

County of Renfrew Township of South Algonquin

County of Lennox and Addington



Today's announcement is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300-million public-private partnership aimed at enhancing and expanding cellular services in rural eastern Ontario. Approximately $152 million for the project comes from the federal and provincial governments, municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC). Rogers Communications, chosen through a competitive bidding process, will contribute the remaining investment.

The EORN Cell Gap Project is a wireless expansion project boosting public safety and improving navigation on rural roads. Through this project, Rogers Communications is constructing around 332 new cell towers, which include both newly built and co-located sites shared with other providers. 222 new towers are now offering services in the region. Additionally, all upgrades to 311 existing sites in the project have been completed with state-of-the-art 5G equipment delivering essential services to more municipalities, Indigenous communities and visitors across eastern Ontario.

"Canadians increasingly rely on high-speed networks to access opportunities, essential services and online communities," said Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott – Russell – Cumberland, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. "By expanding modern 5G services to more rural communities across eastern Ontario, we are supporting a more productive economy and greater safety for residents."

"Congratulations to the hard-working teams at the Eastern Ontario Regional Network and Rogers Communications on the successful completion of thirty-four new 5G cellular towers," said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "Our support for this project is enhancing and expanding reliable cell service in rural, remote, and First Nation communities in the region. This work is vital to providing families, businesses, and visitors a secure connection to essential services and promoting local growth for years to come."

"Today's announcement marks another win for families, businesses and communities across eastern Ontario," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "By expanding fast, reliable connectivity, we're boosting public safety, supporting economic growth, and making sure rural and Indigenous communities are connected and ready for the future. This is how we're building momentum and driving the region forward."

"Thirty-four additional towers now offering service in the region is another important step in closing the cell service gaps that have challenged our residents, businesses, and first responders for far too long," said Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network. "Reliable connectivity is essential for public safety, economic development, and quality of life in our communities. We're proud to be working with our government and private sector partners to deliver this critical infrastructure."

"We are proud to connect more residents and businesses in Eastern Ontario communities to Canada's largest and most reliable 5G network, working with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers.

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN is working with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and is conducting archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

