Marjo, Peter Peter, JF Pauzé, Men I Trust, and many more honoured in style in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 3, SOCAN will host the 35th edition of the Gala SOCAN, once again at Montréal's TOHU, a must-attend celebration that will bring together many exceptional songwriters, composers and music publishers from Québec and Francophone communities across Canada.

The evening will be hosted by Radio-Canada's dynamic Philippe Fehmiu, with acclaimed Chloé Lacasse serving as musical director, setting the stage for a gala filled with memorable performances and musical tributes.

Special Achievement Awards for Exceptional Talents

SOCAN will present Cultural Impact Awards to Marjo, in recognition of the lasting influence of her iconic song Provocante, and to Harmonium for the timeless and unforgettable Un musicien parmi tant d'autres--songs that have profoundly shaped Québec's musical landscape and continue to inspire generations.

Renowned lyricist Luc Plamondon will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extraordinary career and enduring contribution to Francophone music, in Québec and around the world, leaving a lasting mark on generations of artists and audiences.

JF Pauzé will receive the Songwriter Award, while Ruffsound will be honoured with the Songwriter Award--Non-performer, celebrating the exceptional craft and creative excellence each brings to the art of songwriting.

This year's International Award will go to Men I Trust--Jessy Caron, Dragos Chiriac and Emmanuelle Proulx--in recognition of their strong international presence, extensive touring, and genuine connection with an ever-growing global audience.

Screen composing will also be in the spotlight, with prolific composer Christian Clermont set to receive, among other honours, the Screen Composer Award for his work on one of CTV's most popular and acclaimed series, Transplant.

Also, within the Special Achievement Awards category, the vital role of music publishers will be recognized with the presentation of the Publisher Award, honouring a Francophone publishing company from Québec or the rest of Canada that made a significant and positive contribution to the music industry and creative community in 2025.

Each Special Achievement Award winner will receive "The SOCAN," the industry's only major trophy that also functions as a musical instrument. This year, its five crotales are tuned to play the opening notes of Un musicien parmi tant d'autres by Harmonium.

A New Award for Publishers

This edition of the gala also marks the introduction of the Publisher Award--Creative Impact, recognizing a company that has distinguished itself through its artistic vision and its commitment to the long-term development of the music creators it represents.

Honouring the Boundless Spirit of Musical Creativity

In the screen music category, several awards will be presented to composers whose exceptional scores have made a mark on film and television, in Canada and internationally, through their outstanding creative work.

SOCAN's Francophone, Anglophone and International Popular Song Awards will recognize the most performed songs of the past year, and recipients in the Special Award categories will also be announced, including:

Breakthrough Award

Breakthrough Screen Composer Award

Country Music Award

Electronic Music Award

Hip-Hop Music Award

Indigenous Music Award

R&B Music Award

Global Music Award

Prix Jan V. Matejcek -- New Classical Music

Hagood Hardy Award--Jazz Music

SOCAN will honour an organization that consistently champions fair music licensing and the rights of music creators and publishers to be properly compensated for the use of their work. This year's Music Partner Award will be presented to SPEC du Haut-Richelieu, a non-profit, multidisciplinary presenter dedicated to fostering and promoting culture within its communities.

A Gala Celebrating the Creativity, Talent, and Cultural Impact of Our Members

"The Gala SOCAN remains a unique opportunity to celebrate those who shape the music we hear everywhere--on stage, on the radio, on screen, online and around the world. This 35th edition reflects the richness, boldness and diversity of our songwriters, composers and music publishers, and provides an exceptional platform to spotlight their careers and their work," said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN.

The 2026 Gala SOCAN is sure to be the must-see spring event for the music industry. Members of the media are invited to cover this prestigious gala to discover all of this year's honourees and enjoy exclusive surprise performances.

The complete list of winners for the 2026 edition of the Gala SOCAN will be published on the evening of May 3, 2026.

The Gala SOCAN in Montréal is the Francophone counterpart to the SOCAN Awards, which will be presented in Toronto this fall for creators and publishers working primarily in English.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is Canada's largest member-owned music rights organization, championing the fundamental value of music and the people who create it. SOCAN collects license fees for the public performance and reproduction of music, matches them to rights holders, and distributes them as royalties to music creators and publishers in Canada and around the world. With more than a century of expertise and innovation, SOCAN stands for respect and fair compensation for creative work--protecting, recognizing, and celebrating its over 200,000 songwriter, composer, and music publisher members. For more information, visit SOCAN.com.

SOURCE SOCAN

Media Contacts: Roy & Turner Communications, on behalf of SOCAN: Marie-France Côté, [email protected]; SOCAN: Éloïse Thibault, [email protected]