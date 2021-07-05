Thirsty for a Haircut? Heineken Combines a Fresh Cut with a Fresh Pint to Celebrate Phase 2

Welcome Heineken Fresh Looks - a unique outdoor salon experience that will provide Ontarians with what they've been missing most during lockdown: a haircut and a pint on the patio! In partnership with Toronto's hottest patio, RendezViews , and the popular Glassbox Barbershop , Heineken is offering fresh cuts with your fresh pints from July 8 th to 22 nd – making it easy to cross off these top two to-dos.

Just like the reopening of patios, there are already long waitlists to get into barbershops and salons as these businesses make up for lost time. "Since entering phase 2 last week, we're already booked solid through to September," says Peter Gosling, owner and operator of Glassbox. "Consumers are desperate to get their hair cut, and we're desperate to get them into our chairs. Heineken Fresh Looks is helping give our stylists increased access to customers, and our customers increased access to us. It's a win-win as we get back to normal, plus we all get to enjoy the experience on a patio."

"Heineken has been enjoyed in restaurants and bars around the world for many years and while we encouraged everyone to socialize responsibly during this incredibly difficult time, we're thrilled to see people meeting up again at the patio," says Sasha Romano Lopez, senior marketing manager for Heineken in Canada. "Now that our favourite establishments are back, and that goes for restaurants, bars, barbershops and salons alike, we thought we'd have some fun over a fresh pint and a fresh cut!"

To book a complimentary Fresh Look, visit heinekenfreshlooks.ca to reserve a spot. For more information on Heineken Fresh Looks, visit: www.heineken.ca and follow us on Instagram via @heinekenca and Twitter via @HeinekenCA .

What: Fresh pints and fresh haircuts

Date: July 8 - July 22, 2021 (see website for hours)

Location: RendezViews, 229 Richmond St W, Toronto

Social: @Heinekenca | @GlassboxBarbershop | @RendezviewsTO | #HeinekenFreshLooks

About Heineken

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.

About Glasbox Barbershop

Established in 2015 by partners Andrew LaGrave and Peter Gosling, Glassbox Barbershop has quickly become one of Canada's most forward thinking hair companies. Their modern approach to barbering combines traditional clipper and shaving methods with scissor detailing. The result is a unique offering that's perfect for modern day looks and trends. With 5 locations across Canada (Toronto, Hamilton, Victoria, BC), and an Education platform, the plan is to continue growing their reputation as one of the country's most respected barbershop brands. For more information, visit www.glassboxbarbershop.com .

About RendezViews

RendezViews is Toronto's largest outdoor patio. With the Toronto skyline as its backdrop, it has been a summer destination for sports, movie nights and cultural programming since launching in 2020. It is a partnership between neighbouring restaurants, The Ballroom and The Fifth. For more information, go to rendezviews.ca .

