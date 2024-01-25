Thirsty Buddha® Soda: Sip Back in Time with New Gut-Healthy, Nostalgic Flavours!

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Buddha Brands™, a leading Canadian functional beverage company, is delighted to announce the addition of three new flavours to its innovative Thirsty Buddha® gut-healthy soda lineup.

Thirsty Buddha® announces three new flavours to its innovative gut-healthy soda lineup: Lemon Lime, Doctor Thirsty. and Cream Soda. (CNW Group/Buddha Brands)

Consumers are invited to bid farewell to ordinary soda and embrace the innovative experience of Soda Reimagined™, where the convergence of indulgence and wellness takes centre stage. The introduction of three new Thirsty Buddha® Soda varieties promises refreshing flavours designed to captivate the taste buds. For a limited time, Lemon Lime, which delivers the perfect, crisp balance of tangy lemon and vibrant lime, is now available nationwide at Costco. The journey down memory lane continues with the addition of Cream Soda: a creamy, dreamy, and bubbly delight, and with the irresistible cherry-forward taste of Doctor Thirsty™.

"We're thrilled to bring these gut-happy, taste-bud-tingling classics to our amazing consumers," shared Nora Collins, Director of Marketing at Buddha Brands™. "Lemon Lime, Cream Soda, and Doctor Thirsty™ are not just sodas; they're a celebration of health and nostalgia in every sip!"

The new Thirsty Buddha® Soda flavours join the ranks of already beloved Vintage Cola, Root Beer, and Ginger Lemon, which launched in mid 2023. All six varieties are an innovative twist on familiar favourites, offering a delicious and functional alternative to traditional soda. Thirsty Buddha® Soda is made with prebiotics to support a healthy gut, is low in sugar and made with nothing artificial.

Thirsty Buddha® Soda is available in 355mL cans (MSRP $2.99) throughout Canada at your favourite local retailers including Loblaws, Whole Foods, Metro, Amazon, Costco and more. An exclusive 15-count variety pack of Vintage Cola, Root Beer and Lemon Lime is available at Costco.

About Buddha Brands™

Buddha Brands™ is Powered by Plants and Fueled by Purpose. From the very beginning the founders set out to build a company that reflects a conscious effort to eat better, do better and live better through the creation of delicious, plant-based beverages and snacks made with clean ingredients and low or no added sugar. Buddha Brands™ makes a range of natural, plant-based beverages and snacks including Thirsty Buddha® Coconut Water, Thirsty Buddha® Sparkling Coconut Water, Thirsty Buddha® Soda and Hungry Buddha® Bars. To learn more about Buddha Brands™, visit www.buddhabrands.ca or follow Buddha Brands™ on Instagram and Facebook (@BuddhaBrandsCo).

SOURCE Buddha Brands

For further information: Samantha Carpanzano, [email protected]