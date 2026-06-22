Thirsty Buddha Builds on Canadian Momentum with Expansion Across Costco UK and the Los Angeles Region

MONTREAL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Thirsty Buddha® is taking its next major step in international growth with launches in Costco UK and the Los Angeles region. After establishing a growing presence in Costco warehouses across Canada, the brand's sparkling coconut water is now reaching millions of Costco members across North America and Europe.

Temple Lifestyle Brands is a Montreal-based, founder-led beverage brand committed to quality, innovation, and authentic better-for-you products.

Available in a 12 × 330mL variety pack featuring Peach Mango, Grapefruit, and Pineapple flavours, Thirsty Buddha launched in all 29 Costco UK clubs in March 2026 and is now expanding into Costco locations throughout the Los Angeles region. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the Canadian-founded brand as it continues to grow its international footprint and bring a fresh approach to hydration to consumers around the world.

The expansion comes as consumers increasingly seek natural hydration and functional beverages that deliver both taste and benefits. As coconut water continues to gain traction globally, Thirsty Buddha is helping redefine the category through its unique sparkling format and flavour-forward approach. Unlike traditional coconut water, Thirsty Buddha combines natural hydration benefits with light carbonation and tropical flavours, creating a refreshing new way to enjoy coconut water.

"Taking Thirsty Buddha beyond Canada is a huge moment for our team," said Chris Magnone, Co-Founder and CEO of Thirsty Buddha. "We've built a strong foundation at home, and this next step is about bringing our approach to hydration to more people around the world. For us, this is about more than retail listings -- it's about meeting people where they live, play, work, and hydrate. Consumers everywhere are looking for beverages that fit modern lifestyles without compromising on taste, and we're excited to introduce a new take on hydration to even more people across North America and Europe."

Thirsty Buddha's sparkling coconut water stands out in a growing global category, offering hydration solutions that taste as good as they feel. With clean ingredients, tropical flavours, and versatile enjoyment, the brand meets the increasing consumer demand for better-for-you beverages that support everyday wellness without sacrificing flavour.

About Thirsty Buddha

Thirsty Buddha® is a founder-led beverage brand redefining hydration with coconut water that tastes as good as it feels. Built on a mission to inspire people to live better, Thirsty Buddha offers a range of better-for-you beverages crafted for everyday refreshment and better-for-you living, proving that great hydration can be anything but ordinary.

Headquartered in Canada, Thirsty Buddha is focused on global expansion and building a loyal community that are passionate about better hydration.

About Temple Lifestyle Brands

Temple Lifestyle Brands is a Montreal-based, founder-led beverage brand committed to quality, innovation, and authentic better-for-you products.

Today, Temple Lifestyle Brands has evolved into a modern functional beverage platform, home to some of Canada's most recognizable better-for-you brands, including Thirsty Buddha® and Rise® Kombucha. Each brand maintains its unique identity, but together they benefit from Temple's shared resources, national distribution, and commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity. For more information visit templelifestylebrands.com.

SOURCE Temple Lifestyle Brands

Media Contact: Alessia Faustini, Brand Manager / [email protected] / 514.382.3805 x 204 / templelifestylebrands.com