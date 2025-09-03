According to Grand View Research, the Canadian functional drinks market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%, reaching almost USD 7.9 billion by 2030, driven by strong consumer demand. This acquisition positions Temple to capture more of that growth while reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering products Canadians can feel good about.

Founded in Montreal in 2008, Rise® Kombucha has earned national acclaim for its authentic, organic, unpasteurized kombucha, brewed with purpose, high-quality ingredients, and a deep commitment to gut health, innovation, and sustainability. From humble beginnings to national distribution in major retailers, Rise has become one of the most recognized functional beverage brands in Canada. With bold flavours and a passion for wellness, Rise is reshaping how Canadians experience better-for-you beverages.

"We are thrilled about this transaction, as we've long admired what the team at Rise has built, a beloved brand rooted in quality, community, and wellness," said Christopher Magnone, Co-Founder and CEO of Temple Lifestyle Brands. "Bringing Rise into our family is more than an acquisition, it's a powerful step forward in our mission to revolutionize better-for-you beverages. It brings us closer to our north star: 100 million better-for-you beverages consumed annually by 2035. One beverage at a time, we're inspiring healthier living across Canada."

With Temple's support, Rise is positioned to scale faster, expanding its reach, bringing new innovations to market, and unlocking additional value for consumers and retail partners. The combined strength of Temple and Rise creates immediate synergies across operations, retail, and distribution throughout Canada and beyond.

Temple Lifestyle offers diversified manufacturing capabilities, a broad omnichannel distribution network, and a strong commercial engine. The addition of Rise strengthens Temple's portfolio and cements its position as a functional beverage trailblazer. Temple's flagship brand, Thirsty Buddha®, is Canada's #1 organic coconut water and a leader in functional hydration. Together, Rise and Thirsty Buddha form a powerful portfolio of better-for-you beverages, each maintaining its unique identity while benefiting from shared resources and reach.

"This is a heartfelt milestone in Rise's journey," said Charles Chang, former Chairman of the Board of Rise Kombucha. "What began in Montreal with a simple idea, to craft a kombucha as bold and authentic as the people who drink it, has grown into something truly meaningful. Temple shares our passion for wellness, sustainability, and community, and is uniquely positioned to unlock the brand's next phase of growth with the scale, operational strength, and expertise to make it happen. The future is bright, and we can't wait to watch Rise continue to flourish."

The acquisition is backed by Québec-based impact investors led by Fondaction, underscoring a strong commitment to sustainable growth and local economic development.

"As an impact investor, adding Rise to Temple's family of brands makes a lot of sense and deepens the offering for Canadian consumers who want healthier products," said Mathieu Sasseville, Director, Sustainable and Impact Investments, Fondaction. "We are thrilled to continue this journey and support Temple's management team in their growth ambitions."

This milestone marks another major step in Temple's journey to become Canada's leading house of better-for-you beverage brands, delivering products that not only taste great but help people feel great too.

About Temple Lifestyle Brands

Temple Lifestyle Brands is a Montreal-based, founder-led company built on hustle and heart. Founded in 2010 by Christopher Magnone, Mark Cigos, and Michael Magnone, the trio began with no playbook just an entrepreneurial drive, a deep belief in the potential of the Canadian market, and a passion for building something from the ground up.

Today, Temple Lifestyle Brands has evolved into a modern functional beverage platform, home to some of Canada's most recognizable better-for-you brands, including Thirsty Buddha® and Rise® Kombucha. Each brand maintains its unique identity, but together they benefit from Temple's shared resources, national distribution, and commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity. For more information visit templelifestylebrands.com.

About Rise® Kombucha

Rise® Kombucha is Canada's pioneering kombucha brand, founded in Montreal in 2008 with a mission to make kombucha that's as bold and delicious as it is good for you. Brewed in a state-of-the-art facility in Montreal, Rise® crafts organic, unpasteurized kombucha packed with probiotics to support everyday wellness. From its earliest days, Rise® has been committed to balancing functional benefits with vibrant, approachable flavours, helping bring kombucha into the Canadian mainstream. The brand's dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation has fueled its growth from a local favourite to a national leader, available in major retailers coast-to-coast. Rooted in community and purpose, Rise® Kombucha continues to create better-for-you beverages that nourish both people and the planet. For more information visit betterwithrise.com.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for almost 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4B in net assets, as of May 31, 2025, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

