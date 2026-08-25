Third UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission to Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Concludes

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The UNESCO World Heritage Centre and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in-person component of the reactive monitoring mission to Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site concluded on August 23, 2026.

The past week provided an opportunity for delegates to visit key locations within the World Heritage Site and engage with Indigenous Nations and communities, governments, and partner organizations involved in the stewardship of the land and waters connected to Wood Buffalo National Park & World Heritage Site.

The mission representatives reviewed progress made in implementing the Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Action Plan since the 2022 reactive monitoring mission and highlighted collaborative stewardship efforts to protect the natural values that contribute to the site's Outstanding Universal Value. Discussions focused on cumulative impacts associated with industrial development along the Peace and Athabasca rivers, conservation and long-term monitoring of wood bison and whooping crane populations and their habitats, and progress toward establishing shared governance with the 11 Indigenous Nations and organizations connected to Wood Buffalo National Park.

Delegates heard about key achievements since 2022, including continued progress toward shared governance, Indigenous-led and collaborative work through the Integrated Research and Monitoring Program to understand the state of the Peace-Athabasca Delta, advancements related to hydrology and ecological flows, the opening of a Field Station, and the continued braiding of Indigenous Knowledge and western science in research and monitoring programs.

Delegates also visited key areas of ecological significance within Wood Buffalo National Park, including the Peace-Athabasca Delta, geologically significant gypsum karst features, landscapes recently affected by wildfire, and the newly constructed and codeveloped Field Station. The Field Station is a $10.7 million facility that supports research, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among Indigenous partners, researchers, and community members.

The Mission marks an important milestone in the ongoing implementation of the Action Plan and the broader efforts to protect the site's Outstanding Universal Value for present and future generations.

Parks Canada will review the Mission's findings and recommendations once available and continue working with partners to advance the Action Plan and address threats to the World Heritage Site.

Funding announced under the Force of Nature strategy in March 2026 reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to the Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Action Plan by providing $90 million over five years to continue the implementation of the Action Plan, and to support the recovery of two wood bison populations along the Alberta-Northwest Territories border.

Parks Canada thanks all participants for their time, knowledge, and contributions throughout the Mission and looks forward to continuing this collaborative work with Indigenous Nations and communities, governments, and partners. The UNESCO World Heritage Centre and IUCN will now prepare a Reactive Monitoring Mission Report containing findings and recommendations that will inform deliberations of the 49th session of the World Heritage Committee in Istanbul, Türkiye, from June 27 to July 7, 2027.

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]