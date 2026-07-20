Government of Canada and partners acquire 19 hectares of former Windsor Raceway to contribute to proposed national urban park in the Windsor area

WINDSOR, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, was in Windsor, Ontario, to celebrate the acquisition of 19 hectares of the former Windsor Raceway lands to contribute to the proposed national urban park in the Windsor area. The designation process for the proposed park continues to progress. Next steps include developing an interim operational plan, public and First Nation community engagement, and establishing the designation agreement between partners.

The Minister was joined at the announcement by Parliamentary Assistant Andrew Dowie on behalf of the Honourable Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for the Province of Ontario, Chief Nikki van Oirschot of Caldwell First Nation, Chief Leela Thomas of Walpole Island First Nation, Chief Kimberly Bressette of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, Kristyn Ferguson from the Ontario Conservation Accelerator, Mike Fisher from the Friends of Ojibway Prairie, Mayor Drew Dilkens from the City of Windsor, and Chair Molly Allaire from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

During the announcement, Kristyn Ferguson, Managing Director of the Ontario Conservation Accelerator, shared the acquisition of 19 hectares of the former Windsor Raceway lands made possible in part by an $11.2M contribution from Parks Canada. This acquisition is a significant step for conservation in strengthening ecological connections to the Ojibway Prairie Complex and helping to protect unique and biodiverse landscapes. This outcome reflects years of dedicated advocacy by the City of Windsor, community stakeholders, and local residents, who have championed the safeguarding of these lands for future generations.

With the addition of the former Windsor Raceway lands, the total area being considered for the proposed urban park is now 443.6 hectares, which includes lands administered by Parks Canada, the City of Windsor, the Province of Ontario, and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Caldwell First Nation, Walpole Island First Nation, Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, and Chippewas of the Thames First Nation play active roles as members of the Partner Committee, contributing their knowledge, perspectives, and leadership to the planning and development of the proposed national urban park.

Quotes

"Today's announcement represents a significant leap forward in our collaborative effort with partners to designate a national urban park in the Windsor area. The acquisition of 19 hectares of the former Windsor Raceway, together with the lands being considered for inclusion by municipal, provincial, and federal partners, brings this vision closer to reality as we enter the final stages of designation. I am proud to work alongside our many community partners and First Nations to protect nature, advance reconciliation, and ensure that more Canadians--especially those living in urban areas--can experience the benefits of being outdoors and feeling connected to nature."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Today's announcement demonstrates what is possible when we come together to protect nature and support thriving communities. Through Indigenous leadership, community action, and collaboration among governments and conservation partners, we are protecting important habitats, strengthening biodiversity, and creating new opportunities for people to connect with nature. The proposed national urban park in the Windsor area is a powerful example of how we can conserve the places that matter most while building a nature-positive future for generations to come."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost

Secretary of State (Nature)

"Congratulations to the Ontario Conservation Accelerator on securing 19 hectares of land adjacent to Ojibway Prairie Nature Reserve for permanent protection and conservation. Our government is pleased to celebrate this achievement with our partners as we continue discussions on the establishment of a proposed National Urban Park in Windsor."

Andrew Dowie

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"Today's announcement is about more than protecting land, it is about restoring relationships. For Caldwell First Nation, these lands are part of a living landscape that connects our people to our history, culture, and responsibilities to future generations. As a Nation that experienced displacement from our traditional territory, we understand both the fragility and importance of these spaces. The protection of these lands reflects a shared commitment to conservation, reconciliation, and Indigenous stewardship. We are proud to stand alongside First Nation, municipal, conservation, provincial, and federal partners in ensuring one of Canada's most biodiverse landscapes remains stewarded, protected, and accessible for generations to come."

Chief Nikki van Oirschot

Caldwell First Nation

Ogimaa Mashkawizii Nendamowin Kwe

"Honouring our ancestors reminds us that Treaties mattered then, they matter now, and they will matter for the generations yet to come. The national urban park reflects the 3 R's that guide our work: Relationship, built through true partnership; Respect, grounded in our ancestors and the Treaties they signed; and Responsibilities, shared stewardship for the lands and waters we all depend on."

Chief Leela Thomas

Walpole Island First Nation

"Today marks a very important and meaningful part of history. It symbolizes unity, commitment and building relationships, with the common goal of preserving our land and protecting the land for everyone to enjoy today, tomorrow and the next seven generations. Our mother is hurting right now, she is telling us all to slow down and help everyone understand the important role of all creation and its connections; from the little critters, to the animals, plants, trees, land, water and air, that they all need each other to survive and maintain here on earth. We all can be stewards of the land! Miigwech/Thank you."

Chief Janelle Nahmabin - O'gimaa Mskwaanakwod Kwe

Aamjiwnaang First Nation

"This opportunity represents an important step towards conservation and reconciliation. Our parks are more than protected lands - it's our duty to care for them while honouring the history, rights, and responsibilities of Anishnaabe people. We need to ensure that our future generations can continue to connect with the lands, the water, and the teachings of our people. Together we are working towards a legacy that reflects the enduring strength of Anishnaabe knowledge and our shared commitment to protecting our sacred places for generations to come. Miigwetch."

Chief Kimberly Bressette,

Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

"Today's milestone reflects years of effort by First Nations, local residents, conservation organizations, governments and many community partners who have championed the vision of a national urban park and the protection of these particular lands. We are honoured that the Ontario Conservation Accelerator could play a role in that effort. The acquisition of the former Windsor Raceway lands demonstrates what is possible when local passion, strong partnerships, and timely conservation action come together around a common goal."

Kristyn Ferguson

Managing Director, Ontario Conservation Accelerator

"For decades, residents, naturalists, and community groups have worked to safeguard the Ojibway Prairie Complex. Securing this key parcel of the former Windsor Raceway marks a major milestone in the shared vision of bringing the broader Raceway lands into a National Urban Park. We are proud to celebrate this achievement with our partners and our community, who have long recognized the importance of protecting and restoring these irreplaceable habitats."

Mike Fisher

President, The Friends of Ojibway Prairie

"The City of Windsor has long been the proud steward of the lands that are helping to create this unique, important, and special place in our community. I, along with Council, have been champions and key supporters of the national urban park (NUP) since the possibility of the project and the process first began. We proudly bring our city-owned lands to the table as part of the once-in-a-generation initiative to create this new community space. From the start, we have expressed our unequivocal support for the establishment of the NUP in Windsor, along with barrier-free access for Windsorites in perpetuity, recognizing the immense value it will bring to our community. Today's announcement represents another major project milestone, and we thank Parks Canada for responding to advocacy and securing these important lands. In addition to Parks Canada, we also thank the federal and provincial governments, the Ontario Conservation Accelerator, local First Nations, and all community stakeholders working together to realize the vision for the national urban park in Windsor."

Drew Dilkens

Mayor of Windsor

"ERCA is proud to support the effort to create the Windsor area National Urban Park alongside many dedicated partners. We are pleased to contribute our conservation expertise and commitment to local watershed health to this effort. This milestone shows what collaboration can achieve for nature and future generations, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Ontario Conservation Accelerator, Parks Canada and all partners for protecting this important land."

Molly Allaire

Chair, Essex Region Conservation Authority

Quick Facts

In March 2025, the Government of Canada confirmed $36.1 million over five years for the proposed national urban park in the Windsor area, and an additional $4.6 million per year of ongoing funding, as First Nations and partners continue to work toward advancing a park designation agreement.

The new $3.8 billion nature strategy A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature was announced in March 2026 in which the Government of Canada confirmed its commitment to designate 15 new national urban parks across the country.

was announced in March 2026 in which the Government of Canada confirmed its commitment to designate 15 new national urban parks across the country. Ojibway Shores, the last remaining piece of undeveloped shoreline along the Detroit River, was transferred from Transport Canada to Parks Canada in 2023.

Additional lands may be added to the proposed national urban park in the future as agreements are made with other partners.

Associated Documents

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]