Third annual Kid Food Nation Contest celebrates young chefs from across Canada

The Kid Food Nation national recipe contest asked young chefs aged 7 - 13 to submit original, healthy recipes that highlighted their culture or their Canadian pride. The 26 winning chefs, representing every province and two territories in Canada, will be flown to the Kid Food Nation gala in Toronto to showcase their recipes, meet notable Canadian guests, and celebrate their love of healthy eating.

Hosted by YTV's Spencer Litzinger and Duhin Nanda, the third annual Kid Food Nation gala will be held on Sunday, November 10 at the Omni King Edward Hotel with distinguished guests Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto-Danforth; Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director, President's Choice Children's Charity; Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada; Cheryl Fullerton, Executive Vice President of People and Communications, Corus Entertainment, and others.

All the delicious winning recipes, including Muskox Tourtière, Nor-Easter Salad, French Duckling Omelette, and Tibsi, will also be featured in the Kid Food Nation cookbook, set to be published by Les Éditions Cardinal in late November.

The national recipe contest is designed to bring awareness to the Kid Food Nation program that runs at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country. Generously supported by President's Choice Children's Charity and the Government of Canada, the eight-week Kid Food Nation curriculum has four main goals:



Teach children aged 7-12 essential culinary skills

Encourage healthy choices about the food they eat

Empower parents and families to plan, prepare, and cook healthy meals and snacks

Foster healthy habits for life

To date, the program has run at 80 per cent of all Boys and Girls Clubs across the country, and it's working—68 per cent of participants say they tried a new recipe at home and all participants said they were more willing to try new, healthier foods.

President's Choice Children's Charity is Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada's most significant nutrition partner. Along with Kid Food Nation, they support Basic Needs Brighter Future, Project Backpack, and Summertime Eat Well—together, the four programs ensure that all 200,000 Boys and Girls Club members eat well and thrive all year round.

"We're so proud to be a part of Kid Food Nation. This incredible initiative is empowering an entire generation with the skills they need to make nutritious meals for themselves and their families," says Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director, President's Choice Children's Charity. "Together, we're building a healthy future for kids through education and food skills development where healthy food is the key ingredient to learning, building confidence, fostering creativity, and connecting with others."

"Thanks to our incredible partners, Kid Food Nation continues to grow every year," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "We see every day in our Clubs that teaching cooking skills and healthy habits at a young age has a profound impact that echoes into adulthood. Bringing Kid Food Nation to more communities through our Clubs and through the national recipe contest is our contribution to reducing food insecurity and creating a healthier Canada."

Kid Food Nation also consists of a free, public website ( kidfoodnation.com ) created by Corus Entertainment, which includes games, videos, tips about healthy eating, fun cooking facts, recipes, and more.

"Corus and YTV are proud supporters of Kid Food Nation and its national recipe contest," says Cheryl Fullerton, Executive Vice President of People and Communications, Corus Entertainment. "This initiative not only empowers kids to make healthy food choices but also creates an opportunity for creative young chefs to share and celebrate culturally unique and diverse dishes with others."

Kid Food Nation is created through the partnership of President's Choice Children's Charity, Corus Entertainment, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, and is generously funded by the Government of Canada.



