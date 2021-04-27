Thinkific Virtually Opens the Market
Apr 27, 2021, 11:17 ET
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Greg Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. The platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market and sell online courses and other learning products, and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned more than $275M USD in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.
