Think Turkey Announces Recipients of First-Ever Wishbone Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Turkey is pleased to announce the first-ever recipients of the 2023 Wishbone Awards. Launched in response to rising food insecurity in Canada, the Wishbone Awards recognize and support community heroes who help put holiday meals on the table for those in need.

Nominations were open nationally from November 2 to 15, 2023, inviting Canadians to share the story of a community hero who embodies the holiday spirit and is dedicated to fighting food insecurity. Eight recipients have been selected and will be recognized with a Wishbone Award and a $2,500 grant to help fund their 2023 holiday community efforts.

"From hand-delivering hundreds of turkeys to dedicating their holidays to hosting a community dinner, these eight selfless heroes go above and beyond each year to spread holiday cheer in their communities," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "We were incredibly moved by the Wishbone Award recipients' stories and are honoured to contribute to their holiday initiatives at a time when Canadians need it most."

Among the holiday heroes selected are Mike and Deanna Diab, founders of Talking Over Turkey, which has donated thousands of turkey dinners within the Windsor-Essex community, and Raymond Carignan, president of the Fondation d'Entraide de Brossard, Quebec who works tirelessly during the holidays and year-round to provide meals to students and community members.

2023 Wishbone Award Recipients

Barbara Vandenbor and Ashley Walter , BigDoor – Walkerton, Ont.

, – David and Jean Anderson – Minto , Ont.

– , Ont. Demetre Karountzos , No One Eats Alone Christmas Dinner – Creston, B.C.

, – Melissa Bain , Food For Life – Burlington, Ont.

, – Mike and Deanna Diab , Talking Over Turkey – Windsor - Essex, Ont.

, – - Peggy Terry and Cortney Barber , Neighbours in Need – St. John's , Nfld.

, – , Nfld. Raymond Carignan , Fondation d'Entraide de Brossard – Brossard, Que.

, – Sharmane Hindbo – Alhambra, Alta.

"We hope the stories of these outstanding individuals inspire even more Canadians to pull together to make people's holiday wishes come true," said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

The Wishbone Awards are part of The Wishbone Project, a charitable initiative launched in 2020 by Canada's turkey farmers and processors to give back to communities across Canada through foods and funds. Since its launch, The Wishbone Project has raised over $240,000, empowering local non-profits, charities, and community heroes to combat food insecurity.

In addition to the $20,000 in Wishbone grants awarded to recipients, Think Turkey will be donating $10,000 to Food Banks Canada.

For more information on the Wishbone Awards and to read the stories of all eight 2023 recipients, visit ThinkTurkey.ca/Wishbone.

