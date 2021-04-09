Think Research to Release Q4 December 2020 Financial Results

Earnings to be announced by the Company before market open on April 28, 2021

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before the market open on April 28, 2021.

Think's financials will be available on its website as of 7:30 a.m. ET. There will be no conference call for investors with this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications, Think Research, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

