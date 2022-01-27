Think Research to Continue Delivering World Class COVID-19 Education for Clinicians Through 2022

Flagship video series Straight Talk on COVID-19, launched in early 2021 by subsidiary MDBriefCase,

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced that it will extend its comprehensive and freely-accessible COVID-19 virtual education program for healthcare professionals (HCPs) for another year, providing clinicians in Canada and abroad, with up-to-date and best-in-class clinical and treatment information to support them in treating and managing COVID-19 as the pandemic enters its third year.

Among these offerings is a unique video series entitled Straight Talk on COVID-19 , created by MDBriefCase , a member of the Think Research Family of Companies. Launched in February 2021 and with new episodes released monthly, it has emerged as a leading resource for the company's global membership, having received over 28,000 views to date.

The Straight Talk series is hosted by internationally recognized experts Dr. David Strain, Clinical Lead for the COVID-19 Service in South-West England and Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School; Dr. Peter Lin, Family Physician and Director of Primary Care Initiatives at the Canadian Heart Research Centre, and Michael Boivin, Clinical Pharmacist Consultant.

Each episode features a candid, unfiltered discussion on current COVID-19 data, trends, research, and recommendations, responding to the most urgent questions and challenges facing HCPs. Topics have included vaccine recommendations for various patient populations, counselling vaccine hesitant patients, current treatment options, updates on the Delta and Omicron variants, and booster/third dose recommendations, among others.

"When MDBriefCase approached us with the concept for Straight Talk, we immediately recognized its value," said Dr. David Strain. "With information changing so quickly, clinicians have been left trying to decipher messages that often conflict. We've approached the series as an opportunity to not only share our own perspectives but to clarify current evidence and strategies in a way that clinicians can immediately apply the information within their practice."

Strain continued, "Being situated in England, I've also been able to contribute a glimpse into what Canadian clinicians should expect and prepare for. From the outset, the United Kingdom and Europe have experienced the impact of the virus and its variants somewhat ahead of North America. Sharing these insights and preparing clinicians for what may be ahead has added to the overall value of the series."

Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "As clinical knowledge on COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are proud to be a trusted source for the most current information. Beyond being among the most up-to-date information sources available, the Straight Talk series is also appealing to clinicians because of the authenticity our three hosts bring. Care providers can immediately internalize the very important data and recommendations being discussed. It's practical, accessible, and easy to watch – which, as our providers continue to feel the strain of the pandemic, is becoming increasingly important."

The current edition of Straight Talk on COVID-19 was released by MDBriefCase on January 19, 2022. Healthcare professionals may view the videos on the MDBriefCase website by registering for a free member account.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

About MDBriefCase

MDBriefCase Group Inc., a recent addition to the Think Research family, specializes in developing online, accredited and unaccredited continuing professional development for healthcare professionals. The company partners with prestigious regional and international medical associations to ensure its innovative education programs reflect the local experiences of healthcare professionals around the world. Its programs are peer-reviewed by clinical specialists to ensure balance and applicability to practice. Over 250,000 healthcare professionals have access to the latest evidence-based information and guidelines to improve local patient care. For more information, visit the MDBC's website at: www.mdbriefcase.com .

