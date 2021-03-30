Think Research Signs New Multi-Year Partnership to Expand Clinical Content Solutions Across Iceland

The partnership will bring Think's digital tools to primary care, acute care and long-term care health settings, further expanding the company's global footprint

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today its multi-year partnership with Iceland's exclusive hospital record system to further deploy Think's clinical content software across four acute hospitals with total of 800-850 beds as well as in primary care centres and long-term care facilities in Iceland.

Think has partnered with leading Nordic electronic medical record (EMR) vendor Origo (NASDAQ OMX:ORIGO.IC) for the deployment of several clinical content tools that will be used in primary care, acute care and long-term care health settings. This entry into Iceland has the potential to extend to other Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, further broadening Think's footprint in the region and positioning the company as a global leader in health technology solutions.

CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "Expanding the global reach of our software is a key growth driver for Think. To that end, we are thrilled to partner with Origo, Iceland's exclusive electronic medical record provider, for primary care clinics, hospitals and long-term care facilities in the country, to bring our library of clinical content tools to Icelandic clinicians.

"Our software-based content is rooted in medical evidence and regularly updated to reflect the latest best practices. This model allows us to bring the world's best health information, digitally, to healthcare providers' fingertips across the world."

Origo Director of Healthcare Solutions Guðjón Vilhjálmsson said "We are very excited to give our customers and users access to high-quality clinical content through our partnership with Think Research. We believe that by integrating evidenced-based clinical content from an industry leader such as Think within our EMR, we are one step closer to ensuring that all Icelandic patients receive treatments grounded in best practices and that our users — doctors and nurses — have access to the best clinical support tools."

The project's scope includes the deployment of a suite of Think's clinical content software solutions. Think's software allows doctors and nurse practitioners to deliver patient-centered care by standardizing clinical processes grounded in best practices and efficiency.

The company's leading healthcare solutions are used by more than 100,000 clinicians across the world in more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About Origo

Origo hf. is a group of information technology companies which role is to assist customers in achieving even better success in their operations by means of information technology, expertise of employees and skilful services. Origo hf.'s shares are listed at NASDAQ OMX Iceland hf. (the Icelandic Stock Exchange) under the short name ORIGO. The number of employees at the Origo Group in Iceland and abroad is around 500. Origo's range of solutions covers most areas of information technology, such as managed services, own software development, third party software solutions, ERP solutions and IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Origo offers equipment and hardware solutions to business and consumers from many of the world's leading technology brands, such as Lenovo, IBM, Canon, Bose, Sony, NEC etc.

