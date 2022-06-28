Think Research Signs 3-year SaaS Contract with Top U.S. Pharmacy Retailer

Think to provide business intelligence and support solutions to improve quality, safety, and compliance for more than 1700 locations and 6.8 million patients

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by a major U.S.-based pharmacy to deliver business intelligence and support solutions to more than 1700 pharmacies servicing 5.5 million patients throughout the United States. This contract is a direct result of the acquisition and subsequent integration of Pharmapod Ltd. ("Pharmapod") in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think said, "We are pleased that this U.S. pharmacy retailer has entrusted Think to provide the essential data, intelligence, and workflow solutions required for modern pharmacies and their pharmacists to improve quality, safety, and compliance. Our ability to reliably capture, structure and standardize data in real-time sets Think apart from all other alternatives. Our highly configurable cloud-based solutions are being deployed now with minimal disruption to operations, which will soon give up to 5000 pharmacists access to these powerful solutions that will help 6.8 million patients gain improved health outcomes."

Through its recent acquisition of Pharmapod, Think delivers essential data, business intelligence and related workflow solutions to approximately 11,000 pharmacies throughout Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, including 65% of all Canadian retail pharmacies.

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research, 416.388.7119, [email protected]