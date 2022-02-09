Think Research Selected to Launch Virtual Walk-In Mental Health Platform for Children and Youth in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its selection by the Children and Youth Mental Health Lead Agency Consortium (LAC) to provide a first in Ontario mental health platform intended to improve access to mental health services for children, youth and their families across the province. The LAC represents the lead agencies from 33 service areas across Ontario.

"Children and families will benefit from in-the-moment, virtual clinical counselling and an entry point into community mental health services. This level and quality of care will improve mental health outcomes for this diverse community throughout and beyond the pandemic," said David Willis, Senior Director, Strides Toronto and Program Co-Chair. "We selected Think for their proven ability to develop, deliver and implement a unique virtual walk-in platform for mental health counselling."

Once launched, the solution would enable clients to easily access provincial mental health services that best address individual needs, including online counselling, resources, and referrals to additional services as needed. Clients will be able to connect with mental health services directly through chat, video and voice and refer to other clinical services if required. This multi-year initiative will complement the provincial solutions that Think already provides as the prime vendor for the province's digital referral system.

"An expansion and connection of traditional mental health care pathways to virtual services underscores a commitment to meeting children, youth and their families where and when they need us," says Terra Cadeau, Executive Lead for Lead Agency Child & Youth Mental Health, Strategy and Partnerships at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Program Co-Chair. "We are confident that together with Think Research we will deliver a solution that truly enables barrier-free mental health services no matter where you are in Ontario."

The pandemic has led to an increase in children, youth and their families across Ontario reaching out for child and youth mental health services.

"There is an unprecedented demand for mental health services for children, youth and families across the province, whose demand most often exceeds local capacity to provide care. We are proud our solution has been selected by the LAC to improve access to crucial mental health services as the well-being of children and their families is paramount — especially throughout the pandemic, "said Sachin Aggarwal, Think CEO.

The Company is excited to announce this 3-year contract which will facilitate Think realizing a minimum of $2MM in revenue over the tenure of the agreement.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

About the Lead Agency Consortium

Consisting of 31 lead agencies representing 33 service areas, the Lead Agency Consortium (LAC) is committed to continually improving mental health and addiction services in Ontario so that children, youth, and their families receive the right services at the right time and place for their unique needs.

In addition to advising, informing, and implementing important health care changes in Ontario, members are responsible for creating a system of high-quality, timely, evidence-based, cost-effective services that are safe, locally responsive, and client-centred. The LAC's vision is of an exceptional system of mental health services for children and youth in Ontario. LAC's mission is to help Core Service Providers - provincially funded CYMH agencies and their partners succeed in delivering value and improving access to equitable service.

About Strides Toronto

Strides Toronto provides services to young people from birth to age 29 and their families primarily in east Toronto. We provide a range of community, residential and treatment services to improve the mental, social and physical health of infants, children, youth and their families. We provide individual, group and family interventions that include mental health counselling, autism services, education, outreach and referral, early intervention, day treatment and community support.

As Lead Agency for infant, child and youth mental health in Toronto, Strides Toronto works with 23 core service providers to design and implement system-level improvements that transform access to services, experience of services and the mental health outcomes for Toronto's diverse communities.

Strides Toronto has a budget of over $30 million and 325 employees providing services out of 19 locations across east Toronto. The organization is accredited by the Centre for Accreditation and has a long history of providing high-quality services.

About Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is a unique community hospital offering services in Mental Health and Addictions; Rehabilitative Care; Complex Medical and Palliative Care; and Children and Youth Mental Health. They are also the Lead Agency for Child and Youth Mental Health Services in Windsor-Essex. The specialty hospital offers a unique blend of services including but not limited to community and home-based services. In collaboration with its healthcare and inter-sectorial partners, HDGH is providing care in new ways and in new locations throughout the region to address barriers, improve access, patient outcomes and improve the overall patient experience.

