Think Research Sees 633 Per Cent Growth in Demand for VirtualCare Telemedicine Platform During COVID-19 Pandemic

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION

IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that demand for its VirtualCare telemedicine platform surged more than 600 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Think has seen 633 per cent year-over-year growth in its remote care platform as VirtualCare has allowed more than 1,000 Canadian healthcare professionals to replace in-person appointments with efficient and secure virtual visits that help to reduce the risk of virus transmission in the community – a jump from approximately 150 users a year earlier.

This growth reflects an overall trend in the healthcare space as research shows more than 85 per cent of physicians offered virtual care services in the second quarter of 2020, up from only seven per cent in 2019. Providers' adoption of virtual care has also been welcomed by patients with the number of virtual visits jumping 5,600 per cent during the pandemic.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said "We are proud to provide a service that allows health providers to continue their important work and help their patients throughout this particularly challenging time.

"Our VirtualCare platform is being used by various care providers across the healthcare sector, including primary care doctors, mental health professionals and long-term care workers. It's a fantastic example of how technology is making healthcare more accessible."

Think has recently renewed VirtualCare partnerships with all of its mental health partners, including the Ontario Psychological Association, Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals, Ontario Association of Social Workers, Canadian Counselling & Psychotherapy Association and the Ontario Society of Registered Psychotherapists.

These associations represent thousands of mental health providers in the country, providing a variety of services from cognitive behavioural therapy to addiction support, to disordered eating and trauma counselling.

Dr. Deepy Sur, CEO of Ontario Association of Social Workers (OASW), said "The pandemic has had a significant impact on Canadians' mental health. With in-person appointments still on hold in many places across the country, VirtualCare has been critically important for both mental health providers and patients.

"Allowing mental health services to continue remotely has a profound effect on the well-being of Canadians and gives people access to services that they may not have otherwise."

An aspect of the platform that health providers find particularly helpful is the chat function. This function allows clients who may not have privacy, or the ability to verbalize a message, a secure way to communicate with a health provider. The chat function also lets health providers send documents or forms.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the projected future growth and/or demand for the Company's products or services, and any financial conditions and results.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual demand for its products and services, and any results or financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (a) risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions; and (b) unforeseen delays in the timelines for any of the events described in this press release.

The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications, Think Research, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/company/leadership/

