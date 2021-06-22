Think Research Sees 140 Per Cent Year-Over-Year Growth for eForms Electronic Data Capture Software in U.S. Post-Acute Care Market

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that demand for its eForms™ Electronic Data Capture (EDC) software has increased by more than 140 per cent year-over-year between May 2020 and May 2021.

This significant growth has been fueled by both an increase in the number of active users on the platform and higher overall usage, where revenue for the software as a service (SaaS) technology is driven by the number of forms submitted. Think has also expanded the geographic reach of its EDC software in the U.S. to now include Skilled Nursing Facilities in 39 states.

Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "Replacing paper-based workflows with digital software-driven solutions is imperative in 2021. Now more than ever, healthcare facilities need accurate, up-to-the-minute information on the people in their care. There is no room for error. We're pleased to be supporting post-acute care providers in the U.S. as they adopt technology to improve the lives of their patients and staff.

"Expanding into international markets is also a key driver of growth for Think, and the growth of our EDC software in the U.S. shows that smart, innovative digital solutions in healthcare can find success in that market."

Think's EDC software is used in Skilled Nursing Facilities across the U.S. to replace outdated paper forms. The comprehensive digital solution allows clients to easily capture patient and resident information, reduces error rates, improves workflow and lowers costs. eForms™ also provides real-time analytics allowing clients to more efficiently track care and compliance. A survey of clients found that those using Think's EDC software spend up to 65 per cent less time on administrative tasks and paperwork.

Think anticipates further growth in the U.S. market for eForms and has expanded its sales and marketing capacity to address that opportunity. The company will host a webinar on Friday, June 24 at 12 p.m. ET for a demo and introduction to its EDC software.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications, Think Research, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/company/leadership/

