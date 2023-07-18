Think Research's Pharmapod Selected by Neighbourly Pharmacy to Manage Medication Safety for Nearly 300 Locations Across Canada

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that Pharmapod, Think's medication incident management solution has been selected by Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX: NBLY) to manage medication safety for its approximately 300 locations across Canada.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO at Think Research said, "Our Pharmapod solution is providing pharmacists across North America with essential data to help them to manage medication risks and to deliver better outcomes for patients who are prescribed medications. We are very pleased that Neighbourly Pharmacy has selected us to standardize medication safety across its growing network of pharmacies."

Alicia Matthews-Kent, Vice President of Pharmacy at Neighbourly Pharmacy said, "Pharmapod is an example of key solutions that we are adopting across our network to provide high-quality care to patients, while also maximizing our operating efficiencies as we scale."

Pharmapod provides real-time analytics that allow healthcare institutions and care homes to quickly identify the root causes of safety events. Aggregated, anonymized incident data can be shared with key stakeholders and benchmarked across local and corporate levels, ensuring best practice in quality and compliance.

Pharmapod is the leading cloud-based Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) solution for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents in community pharmacies, care homes, and hospital settings. Built by pharmacists for pharmacists, our technology is used globally by industry leaders, regulators, and national healthcare providers to promote data-driven innovation, safety and quality improvements. Visit www.pharmapodhq.com

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and/or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

About Neighbourly

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient-first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 291 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

