Think Research's Pharmapod is Medication Management Solution of Choice for Ontario Long-Term Care Chain

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that Think's medication management solution, Pharmapod, has been implemented in OMNI Care Homes (OMNI) to improve medication management and support high-quality resident care.

Pharmapod has been rolled out in 18 OMNI locations to date across Ontario, enabling staff to report all medication incidents or near-miss events that occur. The platform seamlessly links home and pharmacy data, allowing OMNI to effectively analyze, identify and prevent risk. Pharmapod also ensures compliance with the Ontario government's Fixing Long-Term Care Act, and, as a medication technology approved for Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care Medication Safety Technology (MST) funding, addresses the recommendations from the Gillese Public Inquiry into the safety and security of the residents in the long-term care homes system.

Susan Cymbaluk, RN, Director of Clinical Services and Infection, Prevention and Control at OMNI said, "We chose Pharmapod for multiple reasons. We needed a solution that made it easy to track medication incidents so we could make proactive improvements and share findings across OMNI locations. We also wanted a technology that would provide autonomy over our data, help us eliminate paper reporting, and simplify report generation to avoid compliance fines. Pharmapod does all that and more. Staff love it. We've had nurses emailing our head office to let us know how happy they are that we've made the switch to Pharmapod. And best of all, we were able to use MST funding to implement the technology across all OMNI locations.

Three months after switching to Pharmapod, OMNI has seen impressive results in workplace efficiencies, staff accountability, and resident safety.

Tammy Colman-Sadd, RN, Administrator at OMNI Riverview Manor in Peterborough, Ontario, said, "Our staff have really responded positively to Pharmapod because it's so simple and fun to use. In a few steps, the program generates all the information we need to drill down into the root cause of a problem."

Kylie Morton, RN, Administrator and Director of Care at Streamwood Villa, an OMNI Care home in Coburg, Ontario, said "Our previous medication incident reporting platform was time-consuming, silo-driven, and made it difficult to analyze information and act on it. Pharmapod has made everything so simple. Our staff have really embraced the platform thanks to its ease of use. I can quickly prepare for our quarterly MAC / PAC meetings and share learnings with my team. The auto-generated graphs and visuals make information easy for everyone to understand."

As an administrator, Morton also estimates she's gained an 80 percent time savings since implementing Pharmapod. "I used to have nurses reporting incidents on paper, then I would make a digital report, which was duplicate work. Things would pile up. Pharmapod eliminates duplicate work, I get notifications immediately, I can do reports off-site and follow-up with staff much quicker. Pharmapod also generates SMART goals that align with our care best practices and have inspired staff to continually think about how we can make processes better."

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO at Think Research said, "All seniors deserve access to safe and quality care. We are proud that Think's solutions are having a measurable impact on both medication and resident safety in Ontario long-term care homes."

Pharmapod provides real-time analytics that allow healthcare institutions and care homes to quickly identify the root causes of safety events. Aggregated, anonymized incident data can be shared with key stakeholders and benchmarked across local and corporate levels, ensuring best practice in quality and compliance.

Pharmapod is the leading cloud-based Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) solution for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents in community pharmacies, acute care, and hospital settings. Built by pharmacists for pharmacists, our technology is used globally by industry leaders, regulators, and national healthcare providers to promote data-driven innovation, safety and quality improvements. Visit www.pharmapodhq.com

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

