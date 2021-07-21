Think Research Partners With Rexall to Bring Virtual Doctor Appointments to Pharmacy Patients

Appointments on Think's telemedicine platform will be available to book online across Ontario

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. to connect pharmacy patients with Think's leading physicians using the Company's telemedicine software.

Physicians with HealthCare Plus, a network of primary care clinics within the Think family of companies, will now be accessible to Ontario Rexall patients via the pharmacy's online health services portal . This means more patients will have timely access to primary care physicians for virtual medical appointments from the comfort of their home, reducing the need for in-person visits at walk-in clinics or doctor's offices.

This partnership will expand the reach of Think's telemedicine software. Rexall operates more than 400 pharmacies across Canada and reaches thousands of patients each day.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "Improving access to healthcare is at the core of everything we do. We are proud to partner with Rexall, a leading and trusted provider of care, to connect Ontario patients with our physicians for secure, efficient virtual visits. By integrating HealthCare Plus into Think's family of companies, we have been able to significantly expand the scope of our telemedicine offering."

This latest partnership builds on the growth of Think's telemedicine software during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,000 Canadian healthcare professionals now use VirtualCare.

Think's leading healthcare solutions are used by more than 300,000 clinicians across the world in more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

