Think Research Partners with CareRx to Deliver VirtualCare Telemedicine Software in Retirement Homes Across Canada

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation ("Think" or the "Company") (TSXV: THNK), an industry leader focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its Canada-wide partnership with CareRx Corporation ("CareRx") (TSX: CRRX), a provider of pharmacy services to seniors, to deliver virtual healthcare to seniors living in retirement homes.

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors, currently serving approximately 50,000 residents in more than 900 seniors homes. Through phase one of the partnership with CareRX, Think will deliver virtual visits with primary care doctors under existing telemedicine physician billing codes. That program is expected to grow significantly following a successful conclusion of the initial roll-out, and be expanded to cover additional retirement residences, as well as specialist, mental health and allied care.

Through the partnership, Think's VirtualCare telemedicine software will provide seniors with easy and secure access to physician care. The software connects retirement residents to Think's network of physicians and specialists, allowing them to consult virtually from the comfort of their own residence. Any prescription medication a resident may need following a virtual appointment can be fulfilled through CareRx and delivered directly to the resident.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that telemedicine is a vital tool to help ensure all patients have access to care providers without risking their health. We're incredibly pleased to be working with CareRx and its network to fundamentally improve virtual healthcare services for seniors across the country and make it as safe and easy as possible for them to get quality care."

The seamless healthcare experience provided through Think's telemedicine software reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19 within retirement communities by limiting in-person interactions, and also provides increased access to timely primary care services. The goal is to make it easier for residents to maintain their health, manage their medications and receive quality care.

David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx, said, "One of the core tenets in providing best-in-class seniors pharmacy solutions is to leverage technology that will further contribute to the highest levels of care and safety for the residents of our seniors home customers. To this end, we are thrilled to partner with Think Research, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for this innovative seniors healthcare initiative. VirtualCare supported by CareRx pharmacy services ensures ongoing health maintenance, as residents can 'see' a physician face-to-face in a timely and effective manner and have quick and easy access to their prescription medications."

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors. CareRx serves approximately 50,000 residents in over 900 seniors and other communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). CareRx is a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows CareRx to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. CareRx uses best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. CareRx takes an active role in working with its home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the projected future growth and/or demand for the Company's products or services, the success of the Company's partnerships, the programs entered into and any financial conditions and results.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual demand for its products and services, and any results or financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (a) risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions; and (b) unforeseen delays in the timelines for any of the events described in this press release.

The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

