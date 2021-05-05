Think Research partners with British Columbia Seniors Living Association to Revitalize Leading Standards Program

The revitalized Seal of Approval operates on an innovative technology platform and focuses on safety and quality of life for seniors

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today it has partnered with the British Columbia Seniors Living Association (BCSLA), an industry association representing independent living and assisted living communities, to revitalize its leading senior standards assessment program, the Seal of Approval. Through this partnership, BCSLA will use Think's enterprise software tools to create a program that is responsive to the current environment and recent innovations in seniors living.

Drawing on Think's extensive experience in the North American seniors care sector, the Company adapted its platform to allow the BCSLA to support independent senior communities in ensuring the highest set of standards are continuously met. The revitalized Seal of Approval program involves rigorous knowledge-based evaluation, probing the safety measures, infection prevention controls, staff training and resident services in member communities.

As a result, the updated Seal of Approval is designed to increase confidence in the safety and quality of life offered by communities that earn it.

BCSLA CEO Lee Coonfer said "It is more important now than ever that we find innovative ways to approach seniors living in B.C. Our goal is to continue to provide reassurance to residents, the public and regulators that members are operating in the best interest of seniors ensuring active, engaged and safe communities. We are confident that this revitalized Seal of Approval will be an important part of that process."

Think's Chief Administrative Officer and Seniors Care Lead Joanna Carroll said "Think Research is pleased to be expanding our footprint in the province of British Columbia through this partnership with the BC Seniors Living Association. We are honoured to have been chosen by the Association to revitalize and digitize its Seal of Approval. Achieving the highest standards and ensuring the latest best practices are instantly available through our software solutions are at the core of Think's mission, and BCSLA has worked closely with our team sharing that vision throughout this project."

The Seal of Approval program has received support from UBC's School of Nursing and its Masters in Health Leadership and Policy (MHLP) program where Masters Students participating in the program will act as assessors. It has also been endorsed by AgeWell, a Canadian network dedicated to the creation of technologies and services that benefit older adults and caregivers.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About BC Seniors Living Association

Since 2008, the BC Seniors Living Association has been a valuable source for member development, education, and growth. BCSLA is working to develop and improve independent and assisted living communities throughout British Columbia. All of our partners participate in the cornerstones of our association.

