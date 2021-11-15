Think Research, Part of Orion Health's Better Access Alliance, Awarded Five-Year $5.2M Ontario-Wide Contract to Help Patients Access Health Care Information and Services

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Ontario wide contract through the Better Access Alliance (the "Alliance") that was led by Orion Health. The total contract value of the agreement is approximately $5.2M for the period ending in calendar 2026. With optional renewals, the total maximum length of the agreement is eight years which would also increase the contract value.

The Alliance will help develop Ontario's new digitally-enabled healthcare navigation tool that will bring Ontarians more modern, accessible, and digitally-enabled healthcare choices.

As a part of the Alliance, Think Research will deploy software across the province of Ontario through a SaaS-model connecting patients to health information and to receive guidance throughout their healthcare journey. Think will be providing virtual care software as well as a service provider directory, so that patients can find and connect with healthcare services and healthcare practitioners. This deployment builds upon Think's existing footprint across Ontario as the prime vendor supporting the Province's eServices/eReferrals products.

In addition to Think Research, the Alliance includes a number of companies with proven records in technology integration, health data, and innovation fields, including SE Health, Bell Canada, and Ada Health. Orion Health was selected as the lead vendor through an innovative public procurement process, guided by patients, families, caregivers, health service providers, and the imagination and capabilities of Ontario's digital health innovators.

