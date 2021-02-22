Think Research-Led Digital Referrals Program Hits Milestone 250,000 Referrals Processed in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it has processed more than 250,000 digital referrals through its partnership with Ontario's eServices Program.

Digital referrals eliminate the need for antiquated fax machines and paper-based referrals, reducing errors and improving patient care by allowing healthcare providers to send referrals electronically.

The Think Research-led consortium, which includes CognisantMD and the Centre for Effective Practice , gives physicians access, through the Ocean eReferral Network, to a web-based directory of healthcare providers with wait time data making it easier to find specialists and provide faster access to care. The system also makes it easier for patients to have their health information stored in one secure place.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said "We believe that technology has the ability to fundamentally improve the healthcare system and the quality of care that patients receive.

"We are proud to work with other leading partners in the healthcare space to digitize referrals and make it easier for Canadians to access the providers they need. Because the Ocean eReferral Network allows for EMR integration, referrals can now be seamlessly added to a patient's chart, reducing the need for staff to manually add patient details and ultimately reducing errors."

Adoption of digital referrals in Ontario has accelerated during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The consortium, launched in 2017, has seen the number of digital referrals processed grow to 100,000 in July, 2020 and then jump to more than 250,000 by February, 2021. That rapid growth is expected to continue as the program expands.

Additional benefits of the eServices Program include automated alerts that keep patients informed about the status of their eReferral, and allow them to confirm their appointments electronically, saving time for staff and helping reduce no-shows. As well, a shared, real-time view of the referral makes it easy for eReferral senders and receivers to see the status of a referral at any time, and send secure messages back and forth if needed.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

