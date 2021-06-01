Think Research Joins PointClickCare Technologies Marketplace to Offer Best in Class API Technology Integration with Leading Healthcare Platform Provider

Think's enterprise telemedicine software is now a listed partner on PointClickCare Marketplace, increasing its reach in the North American senior care sector

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research (TSXV: THNK) ("THINK" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its enterprise telemedicine software platform is a listed partner of the PointClickCare Marketplace . PointClickCare is the leading cloud-based healthcare software provider to North America's long-term post-acute care and senior care industry.

More than 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers use PointClickCare. This integration means that more healthcare providers across North America can access Think's VirtualCare platform, which provides an alternative to in-person appointments with timely, efficient and secure virtual visits.

Since March 2020, the user base of Think's VirtualCare platform has surged. Think has seen demand for its telemedicine software grow by 633 per cent year-over-year and more than 1,000 healthcare professionals use Think's telemedicine software.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that virtual healthcare solutions are an integral part of delivering effective care, and will continue to be part of our health systems beyond the pandemic, particularly in seniors care. The clients already using our telemedicine software through PointClickCare are benefitting from the convenience and safety of virtual visits and this important integration provides the opportunity to continue to support more patients and grow the reach of our software solutions."

PointClickCare Marketplace director Chris Beekman said "Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus. With the help of Marketplace Partners, like Think Research, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

Think's leading healthcare solutions are used by more than 300,000 clinicians in more than 2,800 healthcare facilities around the world.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About PointClickCare

With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the senior care industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

