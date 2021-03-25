Think Research Expands Digital Referral Program to 'Axe the Fax' and Streamline Referrals between Family Doctors and Home Care Services in Ontario

Integration with provincial CHRIS system to drive increased volume through digital referrals network in expansion of partnership with Ontario eServices Program and CognisantMD

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced the launch of an integration that expands the innovative provincial digital referrals program in Ontario to connect primary care physicians with home and community care teams, using Think's digital referrals integration technology.

The integration into the provincial home and community care platform , Client Health & Related Information System (CHRIS), leverages a family physician's existing access to Ocean eReferral Network to easily transfer patients' referrals electronically. This removes the need for the cumbersome and error-prone process of sending paper-based referrals. Ultimately, improving the process of connecting a patient with the home care they need — whether that's a physiotherapist, mental health worker or personal support worker.

The integration, led by the Think Consortium, is now live in the Waterloo Wellington region and is expected to drive an increased volume of referrals through the Ontario eServices Program, which is funded by the Ministry of Health. The integration is also designed with the ability to be easily scaled across the province to add new end users, and increase adoption as well as the overall volume of digital referrals across the province.

The mission is to "axe the fax" in healthcare.

Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "Most people are shocked to learn that in Ontario, and across Canada, fax machines are still being used to help connect our care. This digital referrals expansion means that people who need home care are going to get it faster. That saves the healthcare professionals a lot of time and ultimately it saves our health system money, making it a very attractive program."

The successful integration with CHRIS, which leverages the Think Hubly integration engine, is the latest expansion of the Ontario eServices Program. It also represents the most recent digital referrals end-user integration for Think, building on previous partnerships with Caredove and Salesforce. The eServices Program works with a variety of Ontario vendors including the consortium of Think Research, CognisantMD and Centre for Effective Practice. Together, the Think-led consortium has already supported the processing of more than 250,000 digital referrals across the province.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities and impacts more than 2.5 million patients.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About the Ontario eServices Program

The Ontario eServices Program delivers digital services (eConsult and eReferral are the first initiatives in the scope of the program) that support clinical workflows and facilitate smoother transitions in care and an improved patient experience. The Ontario eServices Program is co-led by the Ontario eConsult Centre of Excellence (eConsult COE) and the eHealth Centre of Excellence (eCE) and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH).

About CognisantMD

CognisantMD is Canada's leading provider of EMR-integrated patient engagement and eReferral solutions, built on the secure, cloud-based Ocean Platform. Ocean integrates with the nation's leading electronic medical records systems, provincial resources, and other digital health solutions to allow patients, healthcare providers, and systems to securely share and exchange patient health information. By replacing outdated, fax-based technology with EMR-integrated eReferrals, the Ocean eReferral Network is helping to reduce wait times and improve access to care. Ocean's full suite of integrated patient engagement tools is also helping improve digital access for patients, increase access to primary care, and support virtual care across Canada. To learn more, visit www.cognisantmd.com .

