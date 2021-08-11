Think Research Engages PI Financial Corp. for Market Making Services

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("THINK" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market-making services for the Company. PI has been engaged to broaden THINK's reach within the investment community and provide strategic advice to the Company.

PI has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the services.

PI has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months starting August 11, 2021 (the "Initial Term"), which will then be renewed automatically for another 12 month term. After a minimum of three months of the Initial Term, the Agreement can be terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement.

The Company will pay PI a cash fee equal to $4,000.00 per month, plus any applicable taxes (the "Fees") during the Initial Term.

Neither PI nor any of its principals presently has a direct or indirect ownership interest in THINK or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The engagement of PI is subject to TSXV approval.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

THINK is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, THINK's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. THINK is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

