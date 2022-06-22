Think Research Engages Oak Hill as an Investor Relations Advisor & Promoter

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on transforming healthcare through knowledge-based digital health software solutions, announced today that it has amended its existing advisory services agreement (the "Amended Services Agreement") with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), following receipt of conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Under the Amended Services Agreement Oak Hill will, in addition to the existing services, also provide investor relation activities and fulfill a promotional role for and on behalf of Think, as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSXV. All such services will be in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV.

The Amended Services Agreement has an effective date of June 3, 2022 and the initial term will end March 31, 2023. Thereafter, the amended Service Agreement will automatically renew for successive twelve month periods, unless one party provides 60 days' prior written notice of termination to the other party in advance of the conclusion of the then-current term. In consideration for these services, Think shall pay Oak Hill a monthly cash fee of $13,000 plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses.

As announced on May 6, 2022, the Company issued 74,380 common shares in the capital of the Company to Oak Hill (the "Common Shares"), in consideration of the services provided to the Company up to March 31, 2022. Other than the Common Shares, neither Oak Hill nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Think or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents, across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

