Think Research Brings Leading Oncology Education Conference to Australia and United Kingdom

Expanded partnership with American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) brings latest clinical oncology knowledge to new markets

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, announced today it has secured licenses from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to host two new oncology education events in Australia and the United Kingdom, further positioning the company as a global leader in clinical education.

OncologyEducation , a subsidiary of MDBriefCase and a recent addition to the Think family of companies, hosts an annual educational conference following the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting . OncologyEducation's Best of ASCO event attracts leading clinicians and translates the latest critical oncology knowledge from the U.S. for both a Canadian and international context.

The addition of the Best of ASCO Australia and Best of ASCO U.K. event means thousands more clinicians in both countries will have access to the latest cancer research and advancements relevant to their patient population and also to MDBriefcase's library of premium continuing medical education offerings.

Managing Director at Think and former MDBriefCase CEO Jason Flowerday said "We are delighted to continue working with ASCO to expand our global footprint and reach more oncologists through these flagship events. Whether these events happen virtually or in-person, they play a crucial role in supporting further advances in education on the latest cancer research. Together with international oncologists, these conferences focus on truly improving patient outcomes through delivering better care."

OncologyEducation has hosted 18 Best of ASCO conferences since 2013. It is the leading resource of evidence-based educational content exclusively developed and authored by an international faculty of oncology physicians.

The annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Congress attracts thousands of attendees each year with varying professional roles and interests. This year, the Congress promises 48 high-impact sessions with real-time engagement, live Q&A sessions and unparalleled learning — all supporting ASCO's mission of conquering cancer through research, education and promotion of the highest quality, equitable patient care.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

