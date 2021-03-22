Think Research Appoints Jae Cornelssen as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jae Cornelssen CPA, CA, CFA as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 22, 2021.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think said, "We are excited to have Jae join our team. His experience working with a SaaS-focused public company coupled with a deep financial background rounds out the strength of our management team. His leadership as CFO will be incredibly valuable to Think as we continue to execute on our growth strategies."

Cornelssen joins Think following his role as Senior Vice-President – Finance with Dye & Durham Corporation, a TSX-listed cloud-based software and technology solutions provider. Prior to that role, he worked with KPMG in various M&A and corporate finance advisory roles.

"I'm thrilled to join a company like Think – a true global leader in digital health. Think has done an incredible job of scaling and gaining market share with SaaS software solutions that truly set it apart from peers in the digital health space," said Cornelssen. "I look forward to bringing my experience to the Company to help create more value for investors."

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 – Shares for Debt, a portion of Cornelssen's compensation will consist of the issuance of an aggregate of 25,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), which Common Shares will vest and become earned in three (3) equal instalments on each of March 22, 2022 (as to 8,333 Common Shares), March 22, 2023 (as to 8,333 Common Shares) and March 22, 2024 (as to 8,334 Common Shares) (each such date, an "Earned Date"), provided that Cornelssen continues to be actively employed by the Company at the close of business on the applicable Earned Date. The issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to this "shares for services" arrangement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward

looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk factors described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in Schedule "B" of the Filing Statement of the Company dated November 27, 2020, which is available at www.sedar.com. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or any states securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United states or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications & Investor Relations, Think Research Corporation, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

