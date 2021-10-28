Think Research Appoints Former Ontario Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins as Chair of its Board of Directors

Dr. Hoskins brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and public policy to his role

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today it has appointed former Ontario Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Hoskins, former Ontario Minister of Health, and a public health expert with more than 30 years' experience in healthcare and public policy, as well as economic development and international trade, joined Think's Board in January. He will succeed Abe Schwartz as Chair. Mr. Schwartz will continue as a director of the corporation.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said, "We are delighted to have Dr. Hoskins become our Chair, increasing his engagement and contributions as a valued member of Think's Board of Directors. We thank Mr. Schwartz for his tenure as Chair."

Dr. Hoskins said, "I am proud to become Chair of Think's Board of Directors. The Company's mission to help organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care aligns with my personal belief that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, no matter where they live. Think's solutions are already making a difference to clinicians and patients around the world. I am excited to support the Company's continued growth."

During Dr. Hoskins' nearly 10 years as a member of provincial parliament, he held several cabinet positions including as Ontario's Minister of Health and Long-Term Care; Economic Development, Trade and Employment; Children and Youth Services; andCitizenship and Immigration.

Dr. Hoskins previously served as co-founder and president of War Child Canada and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2007 for his overseas humanitarian work. Currently, he is a Partner at Maverix Private Equity where he focuses on innovation, investment, and growth strategies within the healthcare sector.

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

