Think Research Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, announced today that it has appointed Jeffrey Orridge to its Board of Directors. Mr. Orridge is a proven leader with a background in Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), brand marketing, and government.

Sachin Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Think Research said "We are excited to appoint Jeffrey to the Think Board of Directors because he brings a skill set and experience that aligns well with the strategic direction that we are currently pursuing."

Jeffrey Orridge commented "I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors of Think Research. I believe that my skills and experience in SaaS, AI, marketing and government will offer value-added guidance to Sachin and the rest of the Management team as it delivers essential data and solutions to help constrained healthcare systems globally provide the care that everyone needs."

Mr. Orridge is currently the Chief Executive Officer of TVO Media Education Group, was the past Chair of Tiidal Gaming prior to its public listing, and also Commissioner of the CFL among other senior positions.

Mr. Orridge joins an esteemed Think Research Board of Directors including, Dr. Eric Hoskins, Partner, Maverix Private Equity; Chair, Federal Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare; former Minister of Health and Long Term Care, Ontario, Kirstine Stewart, author of bestselling leadership book Our Turn and Non-Executive Officer of Blink49Studios Inc.; Cindy Gray, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and the founder of 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc. a Calgary-based consulting firm; Barry Reiter, Partner Bennett Jones LLP; Richard Wells, Chief Financial Officer of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. and Partner, Finance at Kinterra Capital Corp.; Abe Schwartz, President of Schwartz Technologies Corporation; and Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research since 2010.

Mr. Orridge's appointment is subject to the requisite clearing of his Personal Information Form in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research Corporation, Direct: 416.388.7119, [email protected]