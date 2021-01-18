Think Research Announces Appointment of Dr. Eric Hoskins, Former Ontario Health Minister, to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) announced today that it has appointed former Ontario Health Minister, Dr. Eric Hoskins, to its board of directors. Dr. Hoskins is a medical doctor and public health expert with more than 30 years' experience in healthcare, public policy, economic development and international trade. Dr. Hoskins recently served as the Chair of the Federal Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare. He previously served as president of War Child Canada and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2007 for his humanitarian work.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hoskins to Think Research's board," said Sachin Aggarwal, Think Research CEO. "His proven history as a leader in both the healthcare and public policy space and his longtime support of digital health innovation in Canada makes him a great asset to our organization. I look forward to having Dr. Hoskins' expert counsel and oversight on our board as we work to achieve our common goal — ensuring that everyone has access to the best healthcare possible."

During Dr. Hoskins' nearly 10 years as a member of provincial parliament in Ontario, he held several cabinet positions including Minister of Health and Long-Term Care; Economic Development, Trade and Employment; Children and Youth Services; as well as Citizenship and Immigration. As a tireless health advocate, Dr. Hoskins has many years experience creating and delivering health programs in Africa and the Middle East.

"I am excited to join the board of Think Research — a company focused squarely on improving patient outcomes through innovation, data and technology. Think Research supports healthcare providers and health systems, empowering clinicians to apply best practices and deliver patient-focused evidence-based care," Dr. Hoskins said. "Think Research is already making a huge difference in healthcare systems here in Canada and around the world, and I am proud to be part of their team."

Dr. Hoskins joins the other experienced members of the Think Research Board of Directors namely, Kirstine Stewart, author of bestselling leadership book Our Turn and former Vice President of Media at Twitter North America; Cindy Gray, Managing Director, CEO and founder of Calgary-based consulting firm 5 Quarters Investor Relations Inc.; Barry Reiter, Chair of Bennett Jones LLP's Technology, Media & Entertainment Group; Richard Wells, Chief Financial Officer of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.; Abe Schwartz, president of Schwartz Technologies Corporation; and Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research since 2010.

The Company announced it has granted an aggregate of 21,505 deferred share units (each, a "DSU") to Eric Hoskins as a non-executive director of the Company pursuant to the Incentive Plan. Each DSU represents the right to receive one Common Share upon the holder of such DSU ceasing to be employed as an officer, employee or director of the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

Dr. Hoskins' appointment is subject to the requisite clearing of his Personal Information Form in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Genevieve Tomney, VP, Communications & Investor Relations, Think Research Corporation, Direct: 416.460.5784, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/company/leadership/

