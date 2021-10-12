Think 2030 begins today to create a movement for the future

Registration is still open for Think 2030 and students can register for FREE. To register visit Think2030.com.

With a focus on three wide-ranging streams designed to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Equality, Sustainability, and Well-Being, Think 2030 will include participatory dialogue and debate that informs policy and action.

"There has never been a more important time to change the course of our future," says Lisa Zarzeczny, General Manager at Elevate. "Think 2030 is not just a conversation, it's about creating national awareness around some of the most pressing issues today."

October 12th will focus on conversations around equality by diving into pressing issues like indigenous resistance, gender justice, and unconscious bias with powerhouse guests like Jesse Wente, Emmanuel Acho, Mayor John Tory and hosted by Tyrone Edwards from eTalk.

October 13th will feature urgent conversations around sustainability with world renowned thought leaders such as Dr. Jane Goodall and Chris Hadfield, and hosted by Sarain Fox. Environmental racism, responsible consumption in fashion, and an Astronaut's Guide to Sustainability are just a few of the session topics.

October 14th will dive into necessary and honest conversations around well-being, including Jameela Jamil's featured keynote around Radical Inclusivity. Hosted by Chloe Wilde from eTalk, other inspirational speakers will include Jully Black and Margaret Trudeau, with topics around cross-disciplinary approaches to mental health, the burden of care, and more.

"I want to thank Elevate for launching Think 2030 and bringing together leaders and thinkers from around the world," says Toronto Mayor John Tory. "Our city is committed to addressing and advancing equality, sustainability and well-being so it is fitting that this week's symposium will focus on advancing these critical issues and building awareness."

All sessions will be available on demand until November 12, 2021.

Think 2030 is presented by the City of Toronto, Interac Corp., Mackenzie Investments, Mastercard, the Province of Ontario and is supported by Beanfield Metroconnect, Moneris, RBC, Salesforce, and the University of Toronto.

About Elevate:

Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange. Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama; Martha Stewart; Eric Schmidt and Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at www.elevate.ca .

