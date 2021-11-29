They're here! The limited-edition lineup of Justin Bieber's Timbiebs Timbits are now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada and the U.S., along with a lineup of exclusive merch Français
Nov 29, 2021, 06:00 ET
- The collection of three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle – was developed by Justin with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation.
- The co-branded merch* lineup was developed in collaboration with Justin and includes a cozy beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.
- Tim Hortons is also giving guests a chance to win a trip to see Justin live in concert and is organizing an auction of merchandise autographed by Justin that will benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.
TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to officially launch their partnership today to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise*, all inspired by Justin's fanatical love of the Tims brand.
Participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States are now selling a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.
Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavour combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.
"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," said Justin. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
Participating Tim Hortons restaurants are also now selling the Timbiebs merch* lineup, which was developed in collaboration with Justin and features a cozy beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.
Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.
"What's amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together," said Bagozzi.
"He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he's helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they're going to love. We're really looking forward to what's next."
Today through Dec. 28, guests who are a resident of Canada or the United States and who are registered Tims Rewards members can enter our contest for a chance to win a grand prize with a trip to see Justin in concert. Guests can earn an entry for the contest by scanning for Tim Rewards in restaurant, or placing a mobile order in the Tim Hortons app, when purchasing a Timbiebs 10-pack. See timhortons.ca/timbiebs-promotion for all the details and rules.
*Guests are limited to a total of three merch items per purchase.
About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca
Timbiebs Credit List
TIM HORTONS
Regional President: Axel Schwan
Chief Marketing Officer: Hope Bagozzi
Senior Director, Marketing Communications: Solange Bernard
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications: Dibba Iran-Parasti
Senior Manager, Media: Anthony Campos
Senior Manager, Communications: Michael Oliveira
Senior Manager, Quebec Marketing Communications: Kevin Albert
Manager, Communications: Meghan Giffin
Manager, Marketing Communications: Nishtha Sharma
Senior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Ashley Hum
Senior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Michael Plewak
Director, US Marketing Communications: Rebecca Eidelstein
Manager, US Marketing Communications: Pamela Estupinan
GUT AGENCY
Accounts
Ryan O'Hagan: Business Director
Laura Cavalcanti: Account Supervisor
Ali Joyaa: Account Executive
Gurpriya Seth: Account Coordinator
Production
Kelly Mark: Senior Producer
Athena Kouverianos: Director of Production
Vivian Poon: Producer
Kirk Broadhead: Static Vendor
Strategy
Dino Demopoulos: CSO
Will Ramos: Social Strategy Director
Gvantsa Datuashvili: Senior Strategist
Emily Barnes Senior: Content Strategist
Chantal Legge: Content Supervisor
Creative
Brynna Aylward: Executive Creative Director, Creative Lead
Matthew Kenney: Creative Director
Frederick Nduna: Creative Director
Alex Allen Associate: Creative Director
Andy Tamayo: Associate Creative Director
Sophia Kossoski: Senior Art Director
Laura De Santis: Senior Copywriter
Daniel Zhang Art: Director
Chris Vena: Copywriter
Monica Herrera: Designer
Beth Barnes: Creative Resource Manager
Junia Parodi: Creative Manager
THE FRENCH SHOP
Client Service
Émilie Maranda: Account Director
Sabrina Desjardins: Account Manager
Creative Team
Joëlle Fournier: Managing Director, Adaptation
Valérie Forget: Adaptation Director
Brigitte Hébert-Carle: Adaptation Copywriter
Production
Julie Lorazo: Producer
MTL Vendors
La Majeure: Sound Recording and Mixing
Denise Charest: Casting
MEDIAMONKS
Christina Ho: Team Lead
Daisuke Kazuya: Senior Account Manager
Lajor Cole-Etti: Senior Account Manager
Gustavo Manrique: Project Lead
Luke Rocks: Account Manager
Tiffany Ko: Account Manager
Sonia Kulkarni: Associate Account Manager
HORIZON BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Sheri Rogers: SVP
David Mear: Director
Tim Harris: Associate Director
Cobi Zhang: Director, Media Investment & Activation
Tanya Cross: Associate Director, Media Investment & Activation
Robyn Van Driel: Supervisor
Daniel Sekulovski: Supervisor, Media Investment & Activation
Chantal Khoury: Assistant Strategist
Hayley Wilson: Buyer, Media Investment & Activation
Jacob Lee: Buyer, Media Investment & Activation
Balaj Qureshi: Media Assistant, Media Investment & Activation
Jan Nidoy: Budget Analyst
ABMC
Adrianna Lauricella: Vice President
Erika Berg Henty: Account Supervisor
Tatum Treffeisen: Senior Account Executive
CRAFT PUBLIC RELATIONS
Lisa Pasquin: President
Ali Azzopardi: Vice President
Brontë Wright: Account Manager
Duncan Peng: Account Manager
Robert Van: Horne Account Coordinator
REDAPPLECREATIVE
Nik Postinger: Audio Producer
Luke McPeake: Engineer
Holly Williams: Interim Client Success Executive
BOY IN THE CASTLE
Production Crew
Colin Tilley: Director
Jamee Ranta: EP/Producer
Cora Johnson: Head of Production
Clark Jackson: Line Producer
Elias Talbot: Director of Photography
David Cho: Production Supervisor
Kevin Chang: Production Coordinator
Colleen Smith: Improv Coach
Niko Phillipides: 1st AD
Mitchell Dillon: 2nd AD
Kyle Schifflett: 2nd 2nd AD
Camera Department
Quaid Baca: 2nd Unit DoP
Travis Montgomery: CAM OP
Trevor Taylor: 1st AC - A cam
Sharla Cipicchio: 1st AC - B cam
Bryce Platz: 1st AC - C cam
Seth Craven: 2nd AC - A cam
Andy Kennedy: 2nd AC - B cam
Sam Petrov: DIT
Electric Department
Brian "Red" Hickman: Gaffer
Adam Flores: BB Electric
Matt Hall: Electric
Michael Koepke: Electric
Alfredo Rodriguez: Electric
Tomas Magana: Driver
Grip Department
Adam Shambour: Key Grip
Jay Lopez: BB Grip
Richie Warren: Grip
Marissa Castrejon: Grip
Randy Crisco: Grip
Issac Cedano: Grip
Art Department
Brandon Mendez: Production Designer
Duane Russell: Construction Coordinator
Crystal Griego: Art Coordinator
Dean Styers: Art Director
Robb Duncan: Prop Master
Benjamin Minty: Art Lead
Richard Roraback: Set Dresser
James Enrich: Set Dresser
Armando Nunez: Set Dresser
Joshua Ponce: Set Dresser
Alfonso Ariana: Art Driver
Jevon Dismuke: Art PA
Priscilla Medina: Art PA
Tim Madison: FX Operator
VTR and Audio
Rul Yacob: Boom Operator
Ignacio C. Martinez: VTR
Ignacio Martinez: Mixer
TALENT
Tolley Caspari: Casting Director, Tolley Casparis Casting
Eileen O'Connell: English Team Member, SAG
Thomas Derasp-Verge: French Team Member, UDA
Pierce Mayer: Stand-In, SAG
Mike Fishbein: Talent Solutions Rep, TEAMs
GRAYSON MUSIC
Ryan Kondrat: DIrector
Chris Masson: Engineer
Kelly McCluskey: Executive Producer
Rich Hamilton: Music Supervisor
ROOSTER POST PRODUCTION
Jordan Giles: Editor
Paul Proulx: Editor
Mariam Fahmy: French Editor
Melissa Kahn: Executive Producer
Soch Nwakaeze: Assistant Editor
Austin Blackmore: Assistant Editor
THE VANITY
Color Facility
Andrew Exworth: Colourist
VFX/ Online Facility
Sean Cochrane: VFX Artists
Kaelem Cahill: VFX Artists
Adam Silcox-Vanwyk: VFX Artists
Andrew Farlow: VFX Artists
Noah Matikainen: VFX Artists
Nicole Labbe: Producer
Stephanie Pennington: Executive Producer
SOURCE Tim Hortons
For further information: please reach out to [email protected]
Share this article