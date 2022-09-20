These underwear have a hole in the back to make prostate exams easier.

The limited edition briefs aim to increase prostate exam bookings for men all across Canada for September's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - To get Canadian men thinking and talking about booking a prostate exam, Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is putting a playful twist on men's underwear with the release of Checkup Briefs. This evolution of the classic white men's underwear includes the traditional front closure and an additional closure in the back to give doctors convenient access to the rear end to administer prostate exams.

September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness of the life-threatening disease that can take the lives of up to 4600 men a year. The disease has a survival rate of nearly 100%, but a big portion of men over 50 are hesitant to book a prostate exam due to nerves around baring it all, preventing a potentially life-saving early diagnosis.

"Prostate cancer is still the #1 most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men. Our goal with Checkup Briefs is to amplify awareness around the importance of having prostate exams through a more humorous approach," says Executive Director Leah Lariviere. "We hope that this more tongue-in-cheek direction can allow men to feel more comfortable about learning and talking about prostate exams."

Checkup Briefs are presented by Prostate Cancer Foundation BC , a BC-based, grassroots nonprofit, and its national cross Canada branch, Prostate Cancer Support Canada . The national campaign for Checkup Briefs launches on Tuesday, September 20th. To get a pair of the limited edition Checkup Briefs, Canadian men will need to book a prostate exam appointment and let @prostatecancerbc know by leaving a comment on their official launch post. Entries are open to men all across Canada. Winners will receive a box of Checkup Briefs which will include pertinent tips on what to expect and how to prepare for prostate exams. For more information and resources on prostate cancer and prevention against the disease, go to https://www.prostatecancerbc.ca/

About Prostate Cancer Foundation BC & Prostate Cancer Support Canada:

Founded in 1997 by prostate cancer patients and support group leaders, Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is a small BC-based, grassroots nonprofit that has been providing leadership and resources in prostate cancer support, awareness, and research for over 25 years.

In 2020, Prostate Cancer Foundation BC proudly expanded its support services and awareness efforts nationally to men and their loved ones across Canada through its support initiative, Prostate Cancer Support Canada. Working in conjunction with prostate cancer support group leaders across the country, Prostate Cancer Support Canada aims to ensure that the thousands of men living with prostate cancer, their families, and loved ones can access quality support services no matter where in Canada they live.

