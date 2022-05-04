These companies are leading change in AI by supporting the AI4Good Lab

By supporting emerging talent in the AI industry, the Lab aims to build a more diverse and inclusive culture in AI with social good as its driving force. This mission is made possible by the sponsors and partners who believe in the Lab's vision.

For me it was really important as a researcher in the field, and a woman in the field, to have a network of support.

The mentorship, workshops, and recruitment opportunities provided by the sponsors are designed to help the participants start their careers in AI. These deep professional networks are crucial for integrating underrepresented individuals into competitive industries such as AI and Tech.

Dr. Precup spoke about the importance of community support in her opening remarks to the Lab. "I want to emphasize that the Lab is an opportunity for the participants to connect with each other and the AI community across Canada," she shared. "For me it was really important as a researcher in the field, and a woman in the field, to have a network of support and of people that I could go to with questions, or even just to chat or share ideas and feelings. If you have a lot of support among your peers and other people in the field, it will be much easier to make progress and to pursue your goals."

Evidence of the Lab's impact is spreading, and with growing interest in the AI community, the Lab is able to reach more candidates than ever. The cohort has tripled in size since 2020 with support from the Lab's expansion partners, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) and the Toronto Metropolitan University.

The Lab is honored to be joined by organizations that are driven towards diversity, inclusion, and social good.

Visit the AI4Good Lab website to learn more.

Founding Partners: CIFAR , OSMO Foundation ,

Expansion Partners: Amii , Toronto Metropolitan University

Title Sponsors: Google Canada , DeepMind , IVADO

Key Sponsors: Manulife , Borealis AI & RBC

Community Sponsors: Vector Institute , PwC Canada , MNP Digital , Mako Financial Technologies

SOURCE AI4Good Lab

For further information: For media inquiries contact Christina Isaicu at [email protected]