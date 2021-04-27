ThermalPass Meets Increased Demand in US Hospital Market with Walk-Through Thermal Temperature Scanning System

Global thermal scanners market expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2025

Many of the 6,000 + US hospitals add temperature screening to Covid-19 wellness check protocol to prevent coronavirus and other pathogen transmission

CDC and FDA recommend employees be screened for symptoms for fever before starting work

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce it is experiencing a surge in demand and interest for its high-capacity walk-through temperature scanning system, ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com , from hospitals across North America who are stepping up present-day pandemic precautions to mitigate further spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The demand precipitates the sale and installation of multiple ThermalPass systems to one of the largest and most respected hospital chains in Florida, Memorial Healthcare System (MHS). MHS chose to install ThermalPass in its south Broward County flagship medical facility in Hollywood and its Pembroke Pines medical center in an effort to add another layer of protection for its patients and staff.

"The ThermalPass is on the cutting edge of technology and provides MHS an expeditious solution to temperature screening with incredible accuracy that is far superior to other products we considered," said Dawn de la Vega, MSN, RN, Director of Nursing at Memorial Regional Hospital. "The system provides our doctors and staff peace of mind and eliminates human error that is inherent in a manual temperature screening process. The pandemic has challenged healthcare in many ways; as a leader, most of my time is spent removing barriers to care for the clinical staff."

ThermalPass is an AI-assisted touchless temperature screening system that utilizes 24 thermal sensors to take up to 1,200 readings per second, yielding a contactless temperature measurement that is accurate to within ±0.4°C (±0.72°F). It also adheres to individual privacy and recommended social distancing protocols.

According to ReportLinker.com, the global thermal scanner market size is estimated to grow from US$4.1 billion in 2020 to US$6.7 billion by 2025. The increasing adoption of thermal temperature scanners for the screening of people possibly infected with coronavirus is one of the key factors fueling this market's growth. ThermalPass is poised for long term growth with a promising trajectory of sales potential in this market due to building a robust best-in-class channel reseller network to leverage its unique and distinctive competencies over other fever detecting devices. "We have been working around the clock and are laser-focused in meeting the needs of healthcare professionals across North America and winning in the marketplace," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "We have positioned ThermalPass to become the go-to non-contact, automatic, multi-person temperature measurement system for more than 6,000 hospitals, medical centers and clinics around the country. It is the perfect first line of defense for both patients and staff. Our timing couldn't be better since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend that medical facilities screen caregivers, patients, and visitors upon entering the premises."

Using ThermalPass is a stress-free process for patients, visitors and hospital staff and respects the privacy of individuals since the system is not collecting or storing personal data unlike most camera-based fever detection devices.

With new COVID-19 mutations being reported every week, protecting the health and privacy is a top priority throughout the Memorial Healthcare System six-hospital network and various ancillary medical centers across South Florida. In addition to using ThermalPass, MHS is incorporating other safety measures including social distancing markers, hand sanitizers, COVID questionnaires upon entry, limited elevator occupancy, increased cleaning protocols and the closing of common area spaces.

The risk of a surge of new COVID-19 infections has by no means passed, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19, warned last week. Even though more than 42% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the country is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. In the US more than 32 million people have been infected with the virus more than 572,000 lives have been lost to the disease.

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

ThermalPass is manufactured by SMRT Labs Inc., a company jointly owned by AI Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Predictiv AI Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredictivAI/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/predictivai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/predictivai/

* IBISWorld; hospitals in the US market size: https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/market-size/hospitals-united-states/ * KBV Research global thermal scanner market size: https://www.kbvresearch.com/thermal-scanners-market/#:~:text=The%20Global%20Thermal%20Scanners%20Market,perform%20contact%20wire%20thermal%20imaging. * CDC/FDA; recommend employees be screened for fever before starting work: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/general-business-faq.html * AHA.org: fast facts on number of US Hospitals: https://www.aha.org/statistics/fast-facts-us-hospitals * Market Watch, Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 131.8 million and U.S. death toll nears 556,000 https://www.marketwatch.com/story/coronavirus-tally-global-cases-of-covid-19-top-1318-million-and-us-death-toll-nears-556000-2021-04-06 * USA Today, Every state open for COVID-19 vaccines: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/04/19/covid-vaccine-cases-mask-wearing-schools-travel/7279081002/

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.predictiv.ai/

