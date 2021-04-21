ThermalPass Deployed at Iredell-Statesville Schools, One of the Largest School Districts in North Carolina

"We were very impressed with the ease of use of the product and are thrilled to have implemented it as another layer of protection within our health and safety protocols," said Kenny Miller, Assistant Superintendent, Facilities and Planning, Iredell-Statesville Schools. "Its accuracy and the speed of scanning, all within the normal movement of our students, allows us to dedicate resources elsewhere that would otherwise be required to operate manual temperature screening solutions. The system also allows us to remain socially distanced and to adhere to the CDC guidelines. Working with the ThermalPass team was extremely easy as they are customer-oriented and interested in providing a quality product, at a reasonable price, with superior service after the purchase. I highly recommend ThermalPass and their team if you need a simple, effective, reasonable health screening solution."

Watch ThermalPass in action at Iredell-Statesville Schools here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_2M05sDvxW-7xaNaE0gCztUHP54687Pa/view

Jason Elmaleh, President of Commersive Solutions, joint venture partner in ThermalPass said, "We're thrilled to be working with such a dedicated group of educators who see the value in our solution now, during the pandemic and beyond, as we start to get back to our normal lives. If we are able to reduce the average number of sick days taken from students being out of school by just half a day, that will result in well over a half-million dollars of additional district funding for Iredell-Statesville Schools that would otherwise not be disbursed. We look forward to our ongoing work with them as we explore additional integrations such as adding metal detection to their units."

"We anticipate the education market for ThermalPass will expand rapidly, especially in the US where the American Rescue Plan Act was just passed," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "This COVID-19 stimulus package includes an unprecedented US$1.9 trillion aid package to help state agencies and school districts reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools."

While many factors contribute to school absenteeism, student illness is believed to be the main driver of student absenteeism. According to a report by EMist, the average student in the US (K-12) misses 4.5 days per school year, while the average teacher misses 5.3 days per school year. The total loss of funding to education systems associated with student absenteeism each year in the US is estimated to be $10.7 billion dollars.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

* Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

* CNBC; Bidens signs $1.9 trillion covid relief package: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/11/biden-1point9-trillion-covid-relief-package-thursday-afternoon.html

* Emist; Absenteeism in schools: https://emist.com/absenteeism-in-schools-10-7-billion-loss-in-funding/

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ temperature screening system.

