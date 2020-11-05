Thermador brings Canadian chefs together for virtual holiday-menu cooking classes

For $65 per ticket, participants will enjoy a one-hour interactive live webinar where they'll learn how to make a three-course holiday-inspired menu alongside leading Canadian chefs, including Matthew Batey (Friday, November 13; Calgary), Danny Smiles (Friday, November 20; Montreal), and SugarKane' s Renée Charles, Donna Charles and Nicole Charles-Page (Friday, November 27; Toronto). All events are hosted by lifestyle blogger Astrid Moulin .

Each chef has created a signature holiday-perfect meal that includes one appetizer, one dinner dish and a dessert. Meal kits with all the ingredients to make the three-course meal for two people will be delivered to ticketholders homes the morning of the event.

"People are spending more time at home, and in the kitchen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are looking for unique experiences that they can do from the safety of their home. With this in mind we created the Chef Collaboration Presented by Thermador, an engaging and educational virtual course for aspiring home chefs to learn professional cooking skills from top chefs," said Steve Preiner, Director of Marketing, BSH Appliances.

"Anyone looking to sharpen their cooking skills will love these classes. Canadian chefs will share insider tips on food prep and cooking techniques, participants can ask questions and engage with chefs live - and since we're featuring a holiday-inspired menu, people can prepare these dishes for family and friends throughout the holiday season. And with food insecurity being on the rise for so many Canadians, we are donating all proceeds from tickets sales to Food Banks Canada," he added.

More information and tickets available https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thermador-virtual-holiday-cooking-class-tickets-127994036609

People must reside in Toronto, Calgary or Montreal to participate, and are able to select any one of the three live webinars to receive that city's respective meal kits prepared by that city's chef.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering culinary enthusiasts with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. Virtually all Thermador appliances now feature the Home Connect system, which allows users to monitor, control and even diagnose their appliances from their smart phone or device.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit Thermador.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at: facebook.com/ThermadorCanada/, @LuxeAppliance, @Thermador, @ThermadorHome and linkedin.com/company/thermador respectively.

